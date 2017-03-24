Funeral Notices for March 24, 2017

Today

Pastor Norman H. Street — 10 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Saturday

Richard P. Bidwell — 11 a.m., Barden Funeral Home, Stanton.

David Fout — Noon, Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Geneva Pearl Peer — 11 a.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Gary Wynn Wakenhut — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.

Tuesday

Karen A. Gerdes — 11:30 a.m., Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Fremont.

Richard P. Bidwell, 84

STANTON — Richard P. Bidwell, 84, of Sheridan, died Tuesday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Barden Funeral Home, Stanton. Barden Funeral Home, Stanton, is serving the Bidwell family, www.bardenfuneralhome.com.