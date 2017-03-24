Funeral Notices for March 24, 2017
Posted in: Funeral Notices by Stacie Smith
Today
Pastor Norman H. Street — 10 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.
Saturday
Richard P. Bidwell — 11 a.m., Barden Funeral Home, Stanton.
David Fout — Noon, Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.
Geneva Pearl Peer — 11 a.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.
Gary Wynn Wakenhut — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.
Tuesday
Karen A. Gerdes — 11:30 a.m., Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Fremont.
Richard P. Bidwell, 84
STANTON — Richard P. Bidwell, 84, of Sheridan, died Tuesday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Barden Funeral Home, Stanton. Barden Funeral Home, Stanton, is serving the Bidwell family, www.bardenfuneralhome.com.
Follow Us
Facebook:
Twitter: Follow @greenvilledn
Email Alerts: Coming Soon…
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]