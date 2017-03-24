Montcalm County sheriff restores CMET position

STANTON — Thanks to state grants, the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office has been able to restore an officer to the Central Michigan Enforcement Team (CMET).

Sheriff Mike Williams recently obtained a medical marijuana oversight grant worth $24,313 from the Michigan Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs. That grant, coupled with an $11,000 grant from CMET, allowed Williams to restore a sheriff’s officer to CMET, a position that had been vacant for the past six months since Montcalm County budget cuts last fall.

CMET is a multijurisdictional drug enforcement task force that works in Ionia, Newaygo, Montcalm and Mecosta counties, comprised of officers working undercover from the Michigan State Police and local police and sheriff departments. Anyone may provide information about illegal drug activity by calling CMET’s tip line at 1-800-342-0406.

Because Williams was able to restore the CMET position, he was also able to bring back Nick McConnell, who was laid off as a sheriff’s deputy last fall. McConnell has more than five years experience with the sheriff’s office. He has been assigned to work in the village of Howard City and Reynolds Township, both of which contract with Montcalm County for law enforcement coverage.

“There’s still a cloud over the county budget, which I’m hoping gets resolved and helps the sheriff’s office back in the right direction,” Williams said. “We’re still struggling with very limited resources, but I’m hoping something will happen to break this rut we’re in.”

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office cut a total of 11 positions due to last autumn’s budget cuts, including eight deputies, one sergeant, two part-time court security deputies, a court rover position and the CMET position.

Montcalm County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Kotenko remains off work since being shot in the chest by a criminal with a crossbow in October 2015. Kotenko receives part-time pay through worker’s compensation.