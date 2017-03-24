TC’s Laskey cheer coach of the year

HOWARD CITY — Tri County’s competitive cheer team has garnered multiple awards from the Competitive Cheer Coaches Association of Michigan.

Vikings coach Jennifer Laskey was named the coach of the year in Division 3 along with being named the District 18 coach of the year.

“I honestly was sitting in New York City and happened to check my Facebook,” Laskey said. “I had to re-read the post a few times because I was surprised confused. The first person I messaged was my husband.”

Laskey said she was “pretty humbled” and “pretty honored” by the designation.

“You spend so much time devoting to your craft in coaching competitive cheer and being successful,” she said. “To have your other coaches throughout the state recognize your commitment is a pretty big honor.”

Also her team was named honorable mention academic all- state with a team GPA of 3.3671.

“Being a teacher in the school district, we always talk about you’re a student before you’re an athlete,” Laskey said. “ The life experiences I give you build on those experience. We had eight girls who will earn academic all- state. As a coach and teacher in our district, to me that’s the most important thing first, then building character. Athletics will come through that.

Three cheerleaders were named all-state in Division 3. Mariah Duncan was named first- team all- state, Cylee Weining was named second- team all- state and Bailey Kamp was named honorable mention.

Kamp and Weining were both named individual aca-demic all- state. Joining them on the academic all- state list in Division 3 were team-mates Skylar Birdsall, Kelsey Griffes, Nicole Johnson, Alela Molnar, Leah Nagy and Alyse Schaub.

“We put in on average our daily practices are typically about three hours,” Laskey said. “ Then our girls a couple days a week will throw in a study lab where they catch up with the teacher. So the study lab has been pretty key for us. My girls have asked for a study lab. Last year I was only able to nominate three for individual honors and this year I nominated eight. That’s a great accomplishment.”

The first- team all-district team in District 18 had Duncan, Weining, Kamp and Johnson on it. Second-team all-district were Nagy, Birdsall and Malorie Dietz and honorable mention were Makaila Hojnacki and Cassandra Aben.

Duncan and Weining were first- team all-region, Kamp and Nagy were sec-ond team all-region and Birdsall and Johnson were honorable mention all-region.

Belding also had two cheerleaders named academic all-state in Lauran Barker and Jaimie Cole. Cole was named all- district sec-ond team and teammate Ebony Noland was honorable mention all-district.