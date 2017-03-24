Vestaburg’s Johnston earns all- state in Class D

VESTABURG — Vestaburg junior Noah Johnston was the Wolverines’ leader on the basketball court.

He was recognized for that when he was named all- state honorable mention by The Associated Press.

Johnston was proud of the honor.

“I feel pretty good about it,” he said. “God is good and I couldn’t be here without him.”

Johnston said he “didn’t see it coming,” but he worked to try to better the Wolverines.

“I just did the little things like boxing out and going up and getting boards when no one else was doing it,” he said.

Johnston’s coach, Todd Halcomb, noticed, however.

“Noah was kind of a silent leader for us,” he said. “ He kind of leads just by everyday life by behaving every day at school and working hard at practice.”

Halcomb said there was a time that changed Johnston’s practice.

“This year at the Breckenridge game we got beat by double- digit points,” he said. “I lit the kids up in the locker room afterward and Noah had communications afterward and he said that hit him hard. Ever since that day, he kind of took his game to another level in practice and in games. It was part of his maturing process and I’m excited to see

what he can do next year if he keeps making those strides.”

Johnston said Vestaburg was a good team to play for.

“The team play was great,” he said. “It was a great atmosphere. I couldn’t ask for more. They were really fun to play with and I’m really proud of them.”

Halcomb listed Johnston’s strengths on the basketball court.

“He’s a good, all- around athlete,” he said. “He can play all positions on the court, but this year he played more of a 4 or 5. Once he learned the foot-work and things like that nobody could stop him. Defensively he also became a stopper. A tribute to him later on in the year was he became the focus of other teams to try to stop him from getting the ball. He’s a very willing worker and a student of the game, both of which are pluses as to where he wants to get to.”

Johnston said he wants to get better for his senior season.

“I plan on working really hard this offseason,” he said. “ Ball- handling and making my game more well- rounded to help out the team.”

Johnston said the Wolverines can be even better net year than they were this year.

“I feel like we can be really good next year,” he said. “ I think we have a really good shot at winning the league and making some noise in districts.”

Johnston said he can get better too.

“I feel like I have some pretty good potential,” he said. “ I want to be top of the league next year in blocks.”