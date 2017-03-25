Belding Middle School students bag popcorn for Kids Food Basket

BELDING— Troy Vos had one question for students in Jennifer DiSpirito’s service learning class Thursday: “How many friends do you want to feed today?” he asked them.

Vos is the Kids Helping Kids program coordinator for the Grand Rapids-based Kids’ Food Basket, a program dedicated to feeding hungry children in the Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland areas. He said it only takes $1 to feed one child through the program.

He visited three of DiSpirito’s classes Thursday afternoon, bringing with him sandwich bags, large buckets and goodies for students as rewards for helping to bag popcorn to add to sack suppers to send home with children who are not guaranteed a meal for dinner.

“In each one of these,” Vos said, indicating a brown paper bag decorated by one of DiSpirito’s students, “you get a fruit, a vegetable, a protein and a healthy treat. We put the most nutritious food in here.”

Vos told the students the Kids’ Food Basket fed 125 children a day at its inception, but now serves roughly 7,500 food insecure students in 36 different schools throughout West Michigan. He said there are 250 volunteers who make the sack suppers every day.

Wesco in Belding donated five jumbo bags of popcorn to the cause for the students to bag on Thursday.

“All that popcorn will be gone by Monday,” Vos said, pointing to the jumbo bags. “That will actually go right to our Grand Rapids location.”

Vos also brought orange rubber bracelets to the students and cardboard half oranges for students to hold in from of their mouths for “orange smiles.” Orange is the color for child hunger awareness and March is child hunger awareness month.

Nash Jason, 14, said he would happily bag food for Kids’ Food Basket every day if he could.

“I’m helping other kids who can’t have dinner so I feel good when I help,” he said.

Jason said having this volunteer experience has made him want to volunteer his time in other ways as well. Ideally, he said, he’d love later in life to be able to help build houses for people who need them.

Maddie Hubbert, 14, said she felt good “to give back to the community and to not be selfish.”

Hubbert has volunteered in other circumstances before with her 4-H group. She said she “gives back to nursing homes, animal shelters, people in need of clothing items and things like that.”

“I think it’s important to give back to the community because you’d rather not hold yourself selfish and say, ‘Look at you. You don’t have anything and I have everything,’” she said. “It’s better so that we’re all equal and there’s no bullying involved.

Hubbert said it makes her feel great to know she’s helping children who are food insecure.