Funeral Notices for March 25, 2017

Today

Richard P. Bidwell — 11 a.m., Barden Funeral Home, Stanton.

David Fout — Noon, Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Geneva Pearl Peer — 11 a.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Gary Wynn Wakenhut — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.

Monday

Barbara Ann Snow — Noon, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Tuesday

Karen A. Gerdes — 11:30 a.m., Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Fremont.

Barbara Ann Snow, 71

GREENVILLE — Barbara Ann Snow, 71, died Thursday. Funeral services will be noon Monday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. to noon Monday prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Greenville. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.