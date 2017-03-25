Greenville High School algebra teacher lands voice acting role

GREENVILLE— Cari Scholtens is a gamer.

Not only is that a favorite hobby of hers, but it helps her connect with students on a different level.

The 28-year-old Greenville native teaches algebra at Greenville High School. She’s recently picked up an interesting side gig by landing a voice acting role in the newly released video game “Mass Effect: Andromeda.”

It all started when Scholtens found the contest BioWare, the makers of “Mass Effect: Andromeda,” was hosting called “Explorers Wanted.” The game company put two scripts out there for two characters referred to as Jordan Tate and the Tough Mercenary. Entrants were instructed to record themselves reading one or both of the scripts.

Scholtens stumbled across the contest after having recently played one of the previous “Mass Effect” games and decided to give it a go.

“I was working on my master’s at the time … on a documentary I made for my thesis. I had a microphone because I was doing narration for it,” she said. “I thought, ‘What the heck?’”

She was one of 16,000 people who entered the contest and one of two winners. The other winner was a man named Kyle Land, who, unlike Scholtens, had previous voice acting experience.

Although Scholtens lacked previous experience, what she said set her apart from other people in the contest was the choice she made to smile while she was recording one of the scripts for her audition.

“What the voice director … Caroline Livingstone, the head voice director at BioWare (who) made the final choice … she said what made mine stand out was … she said she could hear that I was smiling,” Scholtens recalled. “I thought, ‘Didn’t everybody do that?’ It just seemed like a natural choice.”

After Scholtens was notified she was a winner in the contest, she readied herself for a trip to Los Angeles to record her part in the video game.

She was flown to California in January for several days to complete the recording work. In the studio, Scholtens and Land were accompanied by the voice actors, Tom Taylorson and Fryda Wolff, for the male and female versions of the main character in the game.

“They came into the booth with us. Fryda came in and said, ‘I’ll just be here if you need anything.’ She didn’t have to do that. It was so kind,” Scholtens said.

Despite being accompanied by seasoned professionals, Scholtens remained calm and professional, according to Livingstone.

“Cari was an absolute delight to work with,” Livingstone said. “(She) was able to dive into characters that she knew nothing about until moments before she had to record them. I have to say, watching her dive into the sound sets with such aplomb made the session exciting.”

Due to a nondisclosure agreement, Scholtens was unable to provide comment on the exact detail of her character prior to the release of the game, which hit shelves on Tuesday, but she did say she recorded a wide range of things during her time in the recording booth.

“I got to yell a lot, which was fun. That was kind of more me because at the time … I was coaching basketball so I’m used to yelling a lot,” she said. “There were a lot of fun lines I got to do. It was wild.”

Based on the experience with the video game, Scholtens was able to sign with an agent to help her to book other voice acting gigs. She also has references from Wolff and Taylorson to help bolster her resume.

Scholtens said she’d like to continue voicing characters and has invested in some sound and recording equipment to that end.

Having her first experience with voice acting be in a video game was particularly meaningful because of her love for video games, she said.

“These days, gaming is so much different. I don’t think people realize what gaming has become. They have these vast stories and these wonderfully round characters. People just think it’s still Mario and Pong,” she said. “There’s some really cool stuff happening and I like being on the precipice of that.”