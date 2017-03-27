Belding’s Hallee Breimayer is Daily News’ girls basketball player of the year

BELDING — “She was the best player on the floor on any team I’ve seen this entire year. She could play the one spot or fifth spot and dominate,” said first-year Belding girls basketball coach Connor Hoke about his senior scoring leader. “She’s one of the most versatile players I’ve seen all year.”

Despite missing some time due to an ankle injury, Hallee Breimayer pushed through the pain and continued to lead the team in several categories — 18.3 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, 5.2 assists per game and 1.3 steals per game.

Breimayer hit the 30-point scoring mark twice this year, her highest being 32 points, and was only 104 points away from scoring a career 1,000 points, which she said she could’ve reached had it not been for her ankle.

The 17-year-old all-conference and all-state honorable mention player came into her own this year, leading a young team with a first-year coach to a 9-12 overall record.

“I thought my shooting skills and rebounding went up from last year,” Breimayer said. “With rebounding, I really was motivated because coach told me I was the tallest player, I can jump high and he always challenged me every game to be the top rebounder. That motivated me to want to do it.”

Breimayer said this year’s Belding team was athletic all the way through but lacked in height, which forced Hoke to use her in several positions on the court, from point guard to center.

When he was hired for the coaching position, he did his research on the team and quickly learned the gem he had in Breimayer.

“My AAU coaching buddies said she’s a stud player. And in our first team workout, yep, all the things I’ve heard about her are true,” Hoke said. “All the girls realized that she’s the ‘go-to girl.’ She meant a lot as a leader on the floor. Se’s a great shooter, but she can do it all.”

Hoke said it was Breimayer’s work ethic that made her the great player she is today, which inspired her teammates to work just as hard.

Working hard was the biggest thing Breimeyer learned from Hoke and her father, who helped her develop as a player.

“My father (Shad Breimayer), he’s always been my coach since I was little. He’s always telling me to do my best. That motivates me that my family wants me to do well.

“With coach, he’s taught me to always work hard,” she added. “If you want to compete, you have to work hard in practice and be in shape to beat the other team, that’s what he taught me.”

As far as being named The Daily News’ Player of the Year, Breimayer was flattered.

“I think that’s pretty awesome. It’s a pretty cool surprise,” she said.

In Hoke’s eyes, there was no doubt as to who was the most valuable player.

“I couldn’t be any more proud of her. It is well deserved,” he said. “She meant a lot to our team.”