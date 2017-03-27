Carson City-Crystal’s Tim Stout is Daily News’ girls basketball coach of the year

CARSON CITY — Tim Stout knows exactly when his Carson City-Crystal girls basketball team turned the season around.

“It was the fifth game of the season, against a good Lansing Catholic team. We went down 15-2 quickly, and I called a timeout,” said the first-year Eagles coach. “I talked to the girls and I told them, we can go in two directions — accept being average or we can continue to be better every day.”

The words from Stout were like magic from Merlin’s wand, as his team not only came back and beat Lansing Catholic 49-33, but the Eagles would cruise to a 17-game winning streak, finishing the season 18-2.

The streak included a win over state-ranked Ithaca and a revenge win over Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, which was the Cougars’ only regular season loss.

“We started 2-0 and then dropped the next two games to Merrill and Sacred Heart,” Stout said. “We used that loss to Sacred Heart as motivation.”

When Stout took over for former coach Larry Farmer, he was handed over a program that saw lots of success from previous years, thus a bit of pressure was on the new coach to uphold the standards the Eagles team had built up.

“Going into the season, talked about it with the players, I was late hire, and I talked about controlling what we can control and doing things every day to try and get better,” Stout said. “If we did that going into season, with quite a few returners, with multiple freshmen, especially with Cara Wiles, who was a big part of the team’s 15-5 season last year, if we controlled our effort and preparation, we could be competitive.”

Wiles, the team’s senior point guard and leader in scoring, assists and steals, said the transition to a new coach was a little rocky at first but smoothed out as the season progressed.

“I thought Tim was a good coach. He was very easy going but knew when we needed to be pushed,” she said. “I think he did well coaching this team this year and that he handled us well.”

Stout said his first year went very well and the relationship he established with the team will be something he will bring into next year, which will make the team even better.

“It was a fun group of girls to be around, a joy to be around them in practice,” he said. “They had great attitudes. They were a loose group, but at the same time, when they had to be serious, they went down to business.”

Wiles said the same thing about her coach.

“What I liked best about Tim’s coaching was that he could be joking with us but also serious when he needed to be,” she said.

Only in his first season as the girls basketball coach, Stout admitted getting recognized as The Daily News Coach of the Year was a pleasant surprise.

“It’s a neat thing for all of us. The big part of the reason I would even be considered is because of the work the girls put in,” Stout said. “That’s a group of girls that dedicated a lot of their time and wanted to be successful. They deserve a part of that award just as much as I do.”