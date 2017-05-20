All Montcalm County parks have been adopted for the year

As children played on slides and swings, ran amongst the tall trees and explored the shores of the Flat River on Thursday afternoon, their mothers rested in the shade of the pavilion at McCarthy Park.

The members of the inclusive homeschool group from Alma, Belding, Blanchard, Greenville, Howard City and points beyond use the park on M-91 just north of Greenville as a central location for a weekly playdate gathering. The group was relieved to learn the Montcalm Township park would not be closing this year despite Montcalm County budget cuts.

Kristen Green of Howard City recalled when she had a hip replacement last year, her husband was still able to push her wheelchair through McCarthy Park thanks to the handicap accessible walkway.

“I love it here,” said Ivana Rivera of Belding. “It’s a nice place with the trees, the pavilion and the river.”

All seven of Montcalm County’s parks will remain open this year thanks to community volunteers who have stepped up to adopt the parks.

Since the summer of 2016, Montcalm County officials have been looking to find volunteers to maintain the parks after the county’s maintenance crew was reduced due to county budget cuts.

Krampe Park in Winfield Township was the final park to be adopted. Marty Haack, Jim and Victoria Shultz and Mike and Janella Witham have agreed to work together to maintain the property, which serves as a popular swimming hole and boat launch on Winfield Lake.

McCarthy Park in Montcalm Township has been adopted — appropriately enough — by the William McCarthy Lodge 149 of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), along with Tom Smith of the Turk Lake Bar, Pete Larsen of Larsen Trucking and the King family of Greenville.

Todd Olson, a sergeant at the Montcalm County Jail, is the vice president of the Lodge 149 FOP, which took a special interest in the park as the lodge’s namesake.

“Our lodge, the FOP, is the William McCarthy Lodge, he was a member when he was killed in action (while responding to a domestic dispute in Reynolds Township in 1982),” Olson said. “I read in The Daily News that the park might be closing and I said, ‘Why don’t we step up and do something?’ We all sat down at the Turk Lake Bar one night and figured out how we were going to take care of it. It gives back to the community at a time when police aren’t looked on very well.”

Olson met Montcalm County Controller-Administrator Bob Clingenpeel at the park on Thursday afternoon to give him a check for $1,400 on behalf of the FOP to help provide new restrooms for the park.

Clingenpeel admits to being overwhelmed by the community response to keeping the parks open.

“It kind of brought to the forefront the importance that people have in our parks,” he said. “Meeting with the people who stepped up to help Krampe Park, their vision is contagious. These are family members who are taking time out of their day and work with their kids to make this park work.

“All the parks are taken care of,” he summarized. “Everybody’s caught the vision of ‘how do we make this work’ and I appreciate that because these are some tough times.”

Artman Park on Tamarack Creek on the west side of Howard City has been adopted by Reynolds Township, with the assistance of Howard City Village President Randy Heckman who owns his own lawn care business. Artman Park’s maintenance is being funded by two private donors.

Bass Lake Park in Richland Township near Vestaburg has been adopted by Jim Muscott and family members.

Carl Paepke Flat River Nature Park in Montcalm Township has been adopted by Daniel Lyndrup and the Witzel family.

Schmeid Park in Lakeview has been adopted by officials from Camp Ford Lincoln in Lakeview, which is also a county park but is self-sustainable due to funds generated by campers.

The next Montcalm County Parks & Rec Committee meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 6 on the third floor of the Montcalm County Administrative Building in Stanton. Anyone may attend.