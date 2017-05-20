Funeral Notices for May 20, 2017

Today

Merlin Ruedger — Celebration of life, 1 to 4 p.m, First Baptist Activity Center (Exit 57), Carson City.

Stanley Soules Sr. — Celebration of life, 3 to 6 p.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Forrest “Bud” Jefferson Stephens Jr. — 11 a.m., Townline Lake, Lakeview.

Monday

Clarence Spears Jr. — 2 p.m., Ashley Baptist Church, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Wednesday

Rosemary Lee “Rosie” Doyle — 12:30 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

May 27

Patricia N. Christensen — Celebration of life, 1 p.m, Eagle Park Hall, Eagle. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

James Edward Beach, 54

GREENVILLE — James Edward Beach, 54, of Lowell, formerly of Rockford and Belding, died Wednesday. Honoring his wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.christiansencares.com.

Patricia N. Christensen, 83

GREENVILLE — Patricia N. Christensen, 83, of Delta Township, Lansing area, formerly of Jackson and Greenville, died April 21. A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. May 27 at Eagle Park Hall, Eagle. Honoring Pat’s wishes, cremation has taken place and burial will be at East Montcalm Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.christiansencares.com.

Rosemary Lee “Rosie” Doyle

GREENVILLE — Rosemary Lee “Rosie” Doyle, Greenville, formerly of Lansing, died April 21. A memorial service will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Services entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.