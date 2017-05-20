Mancino’s to host fundraiser to benefit Cedar Springs family

GREENVILLE — In looking for sibling strength in overcoming the greatest of odds, one has to look no further than brothers Brison and Preston Ricker of Cedar Springs.

On Jan. 23, 2016, Brison, 16, was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer, referred to as a Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which is a highly aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumor found at the base of the brain.

It also comes with a zero percent survival rate.

But more than a year later since the diagnosis, and Brison is continuing to prove those odds wrong.

The tumor has shrunk in size, and his spirit remains high as he works every day fight against the disease.

One of Brison’s biggest supporters has been his younger brother, Preston, 13; however, less than a year after Brison’s diagnosis, Preston himself was diagnosed on Dec. 23, 2016, with thyroid cancer. He has since undergone surgery in January to remove the thyroid and affected lymph nodes followed by radiation treatment, and the family is hopeful he is cancer free.

As Brison continues to fight, the family faces the tough reality of nearly $20,000 in monthly medical bills, not including additional bills such as monthly utilities and other home expenses.

In an effort to assist the family, Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders in Greenville will be hosting a fundraising benefit for the family on Monday.

Owners Rich and Debbie Sellers are no strangers to offering up sales to assist others in need and are ready to embrace what is expected to be a large turnout in support of the Ricker brothers.

“Due to the outpouring of support for the Ricker family, we will be featuring a Special Event Menu. This will help us accommodate everyone in attendance,” the owners posted on their Facebook page.

The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., with 35 percent of all sales (dine in and take out) to be donated to the family. Pepperoni pizza will be offered by the slice for $2, or combine the slice with a drink for a total of $3.50. Specialty and traditional pizzas, calzones, cheese breadsticks, and more will be available, all made to order.

For Becky Hansen, a friend of the family, the fundraiser is a chance to see the community of Greenville to come forward again during someone’s time of need.

In 2014, the Sellers assisted Hansen with a fundraiser at Mancino’s to raise funds in an effort to fight the disease she deals with, Parkinson’s.

“Brison played soccer with my grandson, and one night, he just wasn’t himself,” she said. “After visiting the doctor, everything just spiraled. It has cost them so much money and they are trying everything they can to save his life.”

According to the boys’ mother, Kim Ricker, the family has already spent more than $200,000 in medical bills for Brison’s treatments, but events such as the Mancino’s fundraiser go a long way in not only helping the family financially but boosting their spirits as well.

“What we do know, is we are not giving up. God has brought him this far for a reason and is not going to leave him now,” she said. “We stand strong and our faith will not be shaken. Please keep your prayers for Brison coming strong, and also please pray that God will continue to show us the way, so we can make the best decision for Brison.”

A GoFundMe page has also been established to raise funds at www.gofundme.com/rickerstrong, with more than $123,000 having been raised over a period of 16 months.

“With this … we hope it will lead to even more donations,” Hansen said.