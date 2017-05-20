Winfield Township treasurer resigns, cites stress

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP— The longtime Winfield Township treasurer has resigned, saying the stress from his township board colleagues is beginning to affect his health.

Michael Gommesen submitted a resignation letter, which the township board approved at a special meeting May 1, along with the resignation of his son, Andrew Gommesen, who served as deputy treasurer.

Cathy Killinger, who had resigned as a township board trustee to run for treasurer against Michael Gommesen last year, submitted her resignation as deputy clerk and the board appointed her as the new treasurer at that same meeting.

Michael Gommesen defeated Killinger in last August’s primary election by just four votes. Killinger then ran as a write-in candidate last November, but Gommesen easily won, 673 votes to 199 votes.

Also during the May 1 special meeting, the township board voted to remove both Gommesen names from the township’s Mercantile Bank general checking, tax account and fire department fund account and adding Killinger’s name to those accounts. The board appointed Marianne Steffen as the new deputy clerk and added Steffen’s names to the bank accounts as well.

Gommesen’s resignation came less than three weeks after an April 13 meeting, at which the township board unanimously approved a resolution stating that “all banking transactions shall be made in Montcalm County to the closest township bank; no online banking as township needs a clear hand-written paper trail of all transactions; copies of all deposits slips, checks written and checks deposited need to go with the receipts to the clerk as per township attorney, township auditor and Michigan Townships Association.” Gommesen was absent from that meeting.

“I could no longer take the pressure that the clerk (Colleen Stebbins) continued to exert at each meeting and the final straw was her resolution based on talking to the lawyer and the support she received from the supervisor (Phyllis Larson),” Gommesen told The Daily News.

Gommensen’s wife, Debra, told The Daily News that Michael works a “9 to 5” job in Grand Rapids, so he typically did township banking at a Mercantile Bank in Grand Rapids and that he was always conscientious and careful.

“We are a small township, therefore we all have to work together. We respect Mike’s resignation and wish him well,” Larson told The Daily News, declining to comment further.

Stebbins did not return messages seeking comment from The Daily News.

Michael Gommesen published a letter in The River Valley Shopper on May 8 “to the people of Winfield Township.”

“When I ran for Winfield Township treasurer in 2012, I did so with the belief that I was the best person for the job,” he wrote. “I still believe that I am. Every month for four and a half years the bank accounts have been reconciled and I have taken part in two audits with no problems. I have also sealed the property tax receipts and payments with the county treasurer’s office for five years in a row.

“Over the years, any issues with my receipts have only been with the handwritten ones due to my handwriting and never the printed ones. The auditors only care about the documentation behind each receipt and these have always been correct. Out of literally hundreds of receipts I have written over the years, I have made a few errors in transferring the information onto these receipts and have been more than willing to make the corrections necessary. These errors have never caused the books to be wrong. I have twice in my tenure made deposits to the wrong accounts due to picking up the wrong deposit slip (they are similar except for the account number). I caught these errors myself and promptly made the corrections needed, informing the other members of the board about the error and its correction.

“I have always considered myself to be a decent man, with integrity and honesty. Since my re-election, I have been increasingly grieved by the treatment I have received at each board meeting, including the minutes a couple of months ago that made me out to be a criminal, which I am not. I have tried to be patient and just continue doing the best job possible, but the stress has begun to affect my health and so I am tendering my resignation, effective immediately.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the people of Winfield Township and hope you will think of me as a friend,” the letter concluded.

The next regular Winfield Township Board meeting will be 7 p.m. June 8.