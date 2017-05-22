CC-C to host inaugural Relay for Life event June 2

CARSON CITY — As a nurse who manages the Infusion and Chemotherapy Center at Sparrow Carson Health, Nancy Seals knows all too well the impact cancer has on members of her community.

With patients coming in daily to receive treatment, Seals meets regularly with individuals who are giving every ounce of willpower they possess to overcome the deadly disease.

“It’s definitely abundant here, as it is in other places,” she said. “It outreaches into many areas throughout the surrounding counties. It’s not specific to any one place or person. We’re just grateful that we can treat our patients.”

Seals, who is a member of the Carson City-Crystal Area Schools Board of Education, knows that with cancer treatments such as chemotherapy come expensive hospital bills. In working with CC-C Middle School Principal Ben Brock, the pair is hoping to make a difference next month.

On June 2, the community will see the inaugural Relay for Life of Carson City-Crystal Area Schools event, to be held on the high school track at Community Field.

“I am thrilled that someone like Ben finally took the reins and brought this here,” Seals said. “Being a nurse, where we do chemo and deal with cancer, I always thought this would be something great for our community. Sadly, there is a lot of cancer out in the world.”

According to Brock, he was inspired by a few friends who last summer participated in a Relay for Life event. Knowing that cancer is not foreign to the community, Brock called the Relay for Life Grand Rapids branch and spoke with Katy Birgbauer, who is serving as the event’s community manager, and began the process of starting a local event.

“We’re real excited that we’re going to be able to have the Relay for Life here in Carson City this year, for the first time,” he said. “It’s going to be a great thing for everyone associated, for raising awareness in fighting against cancer.”

The event will begin at 4 p.m. June 2, and continue throughout the night, concluding at 10 a.m. June 3.

According to Brock, the event already has 10 registered teams, with more than 100 individuals participating.

Brock and Seals said they have received “amazing turnout and support” from both students in the school district, as well as from employees at the hospital.

With the weekend also claimed by the annual Frontier Days festival, as well as the Carson City-Crystal High School graduation on June 4, Brock is hoping the additional influx of people in the community will help lead to a successful event.

“It will be a great event. We hope people who come, maybe not anticipating to be a part of relay for life, will stop by and see how important this event is for our community,” he said.

The goal is to raise $10,000, however, if that goal isn’t reached, it will still be considered a success.

“We’ve never done this before, and not knowing how much we can raise, it’s a walking goal,” Seals said. “We’re hoping if we can get to $5,000, that would be wonderful for our first year. You don’t want to overwhelm too many people, because there’s a lot of sponsors already helping out for the Frontier Days festival.”

The funds will go toward the Cancer Society of Montcalm County, run through the American Cancer Society.

Although Relay for Life of Montcalm County also occurs annually — June 10-11 at the Central Montcalm High School track in Stanton — Seals said the Carson City event will help to contribute additional funds to the same cause.

“I think this is something we have to do. We have a hospital in town that focuses on cancer, that treats cancer, so why would you not bring in an event that raises money for cancer research?” she said. “When it’s community driven, I think that’s so important. Sadly, the way we cure disease is with money, but how you raise that money is through events like these.You can’t expect just big cities and urban areas to raise that money.”

Brock said the event will also feature a cancer survivor dinner at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria June 2, to be followed by the “Survivor’s Lap.” A luminaria ceremony will begin at 10 p.m. June 2.

Seals said those who want to participate can walk all night if they choose, or simply give 10 minutes of effort.

“If anyone wants to participate, if they want to be a survivor, they just have to come,” she said. “Survivors are free to get in and walk. Anyone else is $10 per person, with a free luminary bag. If they want a sponsor, they can call ahead of time. We can take care of anything that day.”

For more information about Carson City’s Relay For Life, email Birgbauer at katy.birgbauer@cancer.org.