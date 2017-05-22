Funeral Notices for May 22, 2017

Today

Clarence Spears Jr. — 2 p.m., Ashley Baptist Church, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Wednesday

Rosemary Lee “Rosie” Doyle — 12:30 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Friday

Robert William “Bill” Courter (Bill), 94

GRANDVILLE — Robert William “Bill” Courter, 94, died Thursday. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. today at Cook Memorial Chapel, Grandville (East building) with visitation one hour prior. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.cookcares.com.

Ethelyn “Jean” Throop, 85

RIVERDALE — Ethelyn “Jean” Throop, 85, of Vestaburg, died Friday in Midland, Mich. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Friday at Vestaburg Church of Christ. Interment will be in Richland Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Vestaburg Church of Christ. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Barry A. Ridgeway, 38

GREENVILLE — Barry A. Ridgeway Jr., 38, of Greenville, died Wednesday at his home. A celebration of life gathering will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Greenville Moose Lodge, 5649 S. Greenville Road (M-91), Greenville (just south of Randy Merren Auto Sales). A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday’s Daily News and online at www.ChristiansenCares.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.