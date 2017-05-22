IN BRIEF: Montcalm County doubles construction appeal fee

By Elisabeth Waldon • Last Updated 7:54 pm on Monday, May 22, 2017

STANTON — The Montcalm County Board of Commissioners voted 8-1 on Monday evening to double the fee required to appeal a construction ordinance decision.

Commissioner Tom Lindeman of Greenville cast the lone opposing vote against increasing the fee from $125 to $250.

The decision was recommended by the county’s Economic Development and Physical Resources Committee on May 8 to better cover the county’s cost of meting per diems and newspaper publishing requirements regarding appeals.

Construction decision appeals take place within 20 days of the filing of an appeal.

