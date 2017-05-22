JUST IN: Belding women injured in Sunday night crash

By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 10:25 am on Monday, May 22, 2017

OTISCO TOWNSHIP — Two 20-year-old women from the Belding area were transported via Life Ambulance from the scene of an injury accident on Long Lake Road near Kiddville Road Sunday night.

A single vehicle crash on Long Lake Road near Kidville Road occurred Sunday night. Two 20-year-old Belding women were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries. – courtesy photo 

Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the single vehicle crash. Their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling east on Long Lake Road when it left the roadway on the right side and struck a large tree after hitting a raised driveway.

The reported driver of the vehicle fled the scene but has been identified. The crash remains under investigation and will be reviewed by the office of the Ionia County Prosecuting Attorney.

Also assisting on scene were officers from the Belding Police Department and Ionia County Central Dispatch.

About the Author

Emilee Nielsen

Emilee Nielsen covers the Belding area and education issues for The Daily News. She grew up in Greenville and graduated from GHS in 2007. She earned a bachelor's degree in professional writing with an emphasis on journalism from Grand Valley State University. Her body of work includes a stint with the Grand Rapids-based citizen journalism platform, The Rapidian.

Emilee Nielsen has written 436 articles.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)