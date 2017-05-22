JUST IN: Belding women injured in Sunday night crash

OTISCO TOWNSHIP — Two 20-year-old women from the Belding area were transported via Life Ambulance from the scene of an injury accident on Long Lake Road near Kiddville Road Sunday night.

Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the single vehicle crash. Their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling east on Long Lake Road when it left the roadway on the right side and struck a large tree after hitting a raised driveway.

The reported driver of the vehicle fled the scene but has been identified. The crash remains under investigation and will be reviewed by the office of the Ionia County Prosecuting Attorney.

Also assisting on scene were officers from the Belding Police Department and Ionia County Central Dispatch.