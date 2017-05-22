Re-energized Lakeview VFW Post plans updates, parade

LAKEVIEW — Stacey Roberts, DanDuvall and Jessica Wright deployed together in 2004 with Greenville’s 1073rd National Guard Maintenance Company.

Twelve years later, the trio has reconnected for a new mission: Save and revive Lakeview’s Hough-Pontius Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3701.

“Half the people that have joined this post (recently) I deployed with 12 years ago and haven’t seen them since,” said Wright, the post’s adjutant. “It’s nice to reconnect with them and catch up on life.”

Duvall, the post’s quartermaster, and Roberts, the post’s new commander, have been life members of Post 3701, but because they both moved (Duvall to Grayling and Roberts to Allendale) they weren’t actively part of the VFW. When Roberts recently attended a meeting, she discovered Lakeview’s VFW Post was about to close.

Roberts, 31, who had served as Buddy Poppy chairwoman, junior vice commander and senior vice commander, volunteered to take over as commander to try and save the post.

Duvall, 32, returned to the area from Grayling and had become more involved as well.

“I started coming to meeting,” Duvall recalled. “Then we got the call they were going to shut it down, and we stepped in.”

Roberts and Duvall worked to bring younger veterans to the VFW. Roberts contacted veterans from Greenville’s 1073rd National Guard Maintenance Company. Because the 1073rd deployed in 2004 and 2009, she estimates there are approximately 400 veterans from those tours who live in Montcalm and Ionia counties and are eligible to join the VFW.

One of those recruits was Wright, who joined three months ago and stepped up as adjutant.

Aside from leadership changes, the VFW needs some updates, but Roberts and Wright said the organization is still very much focused on World War II and Vietnam veterans.

“It just seems outdated, which it is, but we, as younger members, need to join to change that,” Roberts said.

Even though Roberts, Duvall and Wright are working on changes, they haven’t met much opposition from the older members.

John Wichman, 69, is a Vietnam veteran and a life member of the VFW. He’s excited about the possibilities of having new leadership for the post.

“For me, it very much is (good to see the younger generation get involved) because I’m going on 70,” Wichman said. “It’s good knowing these folks will be here.”

Another reason to change the focus of the VFW is because World War II and Vietnam veterans are getting older and dying. Wichman said out of more than 300,000 troops deployed to Vietnam, only 80,000 to 100,000 are still alive.

But the age difference doesn’t seem to be a problem for the Lakeview post. Wright explained that being in the military means you work on missions with men and women older and younger. The VFW is just a different mission.

“Yeah, there’s an age different, but it’s being in the military that connects you,” Wichman said. “That how you can talk. I listen to these folks and I go, ‘Back in my day, I don’t think we had those.’ It’s interesting, though, to hear what the military is doing now.”

Other VFW updates include painting the interior of the hall white, taking inventory and updating the post’s banking process, including signing up for a debit card and online banking.

Roberts and Duvall also worked on getting a mobile app, so members can pay dues or transfer online.

The re-energized Post 3701 wants to once again be involved in the community to let residents know they’re still around and active. The VFW has a flag raising ceremony planned at Lakeview Terrace, and Roberts has been working to get involved with Lakeview Community Schools.

“Those students, they are just students right now, but in a couple years, they’re going to be joining the workforce, they’re going to be joining the military,” Roberts said. “If we make a relationship with them now, we’re more likely to have them as members in the future.”

On a larger scale, an upcoming change for the VFW is the revamped Lakeview Memorial Day parade. In previous years, Roberts said there were very few participants — usually just the VFW, Boy Scouts and a firetruck. As of last week, Roberts knew of eight participants interested in participating.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. Memorial Day, the VFW will have a ceremony at Cato Township Cemetery and then line up at 10 a.m. in Lakeview for the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. The parade will go down Main Street and end in Lakeview Cemetery with another ceremony.

Along with the parade, the VFW worked to organize three food trucks to come to town for the day, a country band to play from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a classic rock band to play from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The VFW will start raffle ticket sales for half a hog as part of the Memorial Day celebrations as well.

More information about Hough-Pontius VFW Post 3701 or the upcoming Memorial Day parade can be found online at www.facebook.com/vfw701 or by emailing the post at vfwpost3701@gmail.com.