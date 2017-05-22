Tri County’s Grace Miller having a comeback year with Vikings soccer

Last year, Grace Miller was set to make an impact on the Tri County Vikings varsity soccer team as a freshman. But an unexpected disease knocked her out for most of the season.

During her freshman year, Miller, 16, began having health complications, which led her to visit her doctor.

Through her doctor, Miller was diagnosed with a genetic blood disease called von Willebrands Disease, which is caused by missing or defective von Willebrand factor (VWF), a clotting protein.

“Her blood counts were very low last season, specifically her hemoglobin, which took months to get back into the normal range,” said Krista Miller, Grace’s mother.

There are more than 200,000 cases of VWF reported each year, according to WebMD.

Miller was able to still play soccer, but, Krista said, Grace played most of the season with blood counts so low, she was close to needing a blood transfusion.

“Thankfully, her blood counts came up before that was necessary,” Krista said.

Considering she was only a freshman, Grace’s efforts to still play through the disease’s effects were even more admirable.

“Low hemoglobin produces a rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, fatigue and lack of oxygen in the body,” Krista explained, “which is very defeating for an athlete.”

With the disease and her blood counts under control now, Grace is becoming the player she expects to be in her sophomore season, which is a scoring machine and one of the leaders of the team.

“I expected to step it up this year because, obviously, I was sick last year, so I wanted to push myself (this year) to do better. Personally, I expected to connect with the team more and I expected to push them more and for them to push me,” she said. “I feel like since I had a year experience last year, I’m able to step up and lead more, even though I’m a sophomore. Even with that year of experience, I kind of get the feel for the team and I feel like I can lead better this year.”

Just being back on the field with her teammates, without any medical interruptions, has made Grace and her team happy and more successful, enjoying a 13-1 season, so far.

“I just love the thrill of soccer,” Grace said. “I love the little moments. I love to see how one game can be changed in a matter of minutes. I love the competition and the rivalries we make.

“I like seeing my teammates overcome things,” she added. “Something big in soccer is some girls hate to use their left foot. I mean, girls will miss shots because they won’t use their left foot. So, something so simple as that which girls overcome in a season, I just love to see the growth in that, with them as well as within myself.”

Vikings coach Vic Matulis says Grace is probably in his Top 5 of all-time soccer players he has coached since 2011, thus, he had all the confidence in her to have a comeback year this year.

“She’s very strong-hearted and strong-willed,” he said. “She doesn’t talk a lot, mostly taking care of business on the field. As a sophomore, she’s doing awesome. She’s only going to get better and the team will get better.”

Grace says teammates Mickalia Sprik, Taylor Prins and Aubrey Hearth are just a few teammates who have kept her motivated to improve her game and regain the confidence she had before getting the VWF symptoms.

“Mickalia motivates me verbally, like telling me to step it up, but never in a mean way. She just knows what’s going through my mind,” Grace said. “Taylor also pushes me, just in the way she plays. I mean, I just see her play phenomenally with her whole heart, and that just makes me play better. Also, Aubrey, she’s a good accountability partner I have.”

Grace, who’s job as striker is to score, credits her midfielders and defense for the great success she has had as well as the team this year.

“I think, with our team, we have extremely good midfielders. One of our freshmen who made varsity, Allison Meyers, she’s just awesome, she’s phenomenal,” Grace said. “And so, for a midfielder, their job is to move the ball to the striker, so as a striker, you want good midfielders, which is exactly what I have. And you want even better defense to back up your midfielders. And that’s exactly what I have also. So just the amount of athleticism on my team just makes my job easier and it makes it more fun to play.”

Grace has played soccer for as long as she can remember, with only basketball being the only other sport that can compare to her love of soccer.

Her brother, Caleb, 21, was a defenseman on the Vikings varsity team, which Grace said he had a lot to do with encouraging her to play soccer.

Her father, Jason, is her biggest fan and best critic.

“A lot of times, dad provides me with constructive criticism,” she said. “After games, we would talk and he would say, ‘You did this very well, but you need to work on this.’”

Grace likes the physical challenge of the game, but it is her maturity and game mentality that separates her from the average player, according to Matulis.

“It’s hard to describe what she really does on the field. In her mind, she knows she can beat one or two players going in for a shot,” Matulis said. “A player of her caliber and mentality, they don’t come around as much. Her pre-game is so mentally strong, telling everyone to stay loose. And when the game starts, she’s locked in. You know she’s coming in to win the game, not just play.”

Through her experience, so far, Grace said the one thing she’s learned the most is always working hard towards a goal.

“I’ve learned that slacking off doesn’t pay off. We’ve had some rough days at practice, so if I’m not practicing hard, then it just shows,” she said. “I think that’s the most important thing is to always work hard, and that applies to every aspect of your life.”

After basketball season ended, she said it has taken her a little bit to get back into her soccer form this year, but, with the Vikings now prepping for the district playoffs, Grace feels she is finally back to 100 percent and is looking to help lead the team to a district title.

“I didn’t feel like I was playing as well as I can earlier this year, so I feel like I picked that up better in these last two or three games,” Grace said. “But now, I just feel like I’m back.”