Funeral Notices for May 23, 2017

Wednesday

Rosemary Lee “Rosie” Doyle — 12:30 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Thursday

Harold William Johnson — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Barry A. Ridgeway Jr. — Celebration of life, 1 to 3 p.m., Greenville Moose Lodge. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Friday

Ethelyn “Jean” Throop — 4 p.m., Vestaburg Church of Christ. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale)

Beverly House, 74

GREENVILLE — Beverly House, 74, of Gowen, died Monday. Arrangements are pending at Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.christiansencares.com.

Harold William Johnson, 92

GREENVILLE — Harold William Johnson, 92, of Sidney, died Monday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service. Messages of condolence and memories may be shared viawww.hurstfh.com.