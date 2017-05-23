IN BRIEF: Stanton manager, DPW director complete Leadership Montcalm

STANTON — As graduation season is underway, City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert announced Tuesday she and Department of Public Works Director Jamie Blum are also recent alumni.

On May 12, the two completed Leadership Montcalm, which is an opportunity for Montcalm County residents to learn and become involved in the community over the course of nine months.

Participants of Leadership Montcalm go on a countywide tour, take a trip to Lansing and present projects as part of the class.

For Pynaert’s project, she presented on Stanton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) funding, while Blum presented on water safety.

“I personally gained a lot of knowledge about Montcalm County and the services within the county,” Pynaert said.