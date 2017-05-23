IN BRIEF: Stanton manager, DPW director complete Leadership Montcalm

By Meghan Nelson • Last Updated 8:47 pm on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

STANTON — As graduation season is underway, City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert announced Tuesday she and Department of Public Works Director Jamie Blum are also recent alumni.

On May 12, the two completed Leadership Montcalm, which is an opportunity for Montcalm County residents to learn and become involved in the community over the course of nine months.

Participants of Leadership Montcalm go on a countywide tour, take a trip to Lansing and present projects as part of the class.

For Pynaert’s project, she presented on Stanton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) funding, while Blum presented on water safety.

“I personally gained a lot of knowledge about Montcalm County and the services within the county,” Pynaert said.

About the Author

Meghan Nelson

Meghan is the Stanton and Lakeview area reporter for The Daily News. She also specializes in stories for the Health and Business Beat pages. She is a 2016 graduate of Eastern Michigan University.

Meghan Nelson has written 191 articles.

