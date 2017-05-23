Kent County Search and Rescue group hosts seminar

CANNONSBURG TOWNSHIP — Dogs are man’s best friend and have been a source of companionship for humans for thousands of years.

Noses endowed with impeccable senses of smell turn everyday canines into heroes after the right training.

Kent County Search and Rescue (SAR) hosted a weekend-long training seminar for dogs and their handlers at Camp Roger in Rockford last weekend. People and their pooches came from all over the United States and Canada to participate, learning new techniques that can make all the difference in search and rescue situations.

Participating dogs and their handlers trained in three different areas of focus: Air scent, trailing and human remains detection.

“(Air scent handlers) release their dog in an area like a wooded type area to find any live person. Trailing dogs get the scent article from the person and we go to the place last seen and the dog will follow their trail until they locate them,” said Kim Karr, the K-9 unit administrator. “The human remains detection dogs find deceased in a particular place.”

Kent County SAR collaborated with Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States (SARDUS) to put on the seminar.

“This is for really enhancing the learning experience for the K-9 team, the handler and the dog, and helping them not just evaluate where they are but what they need to work on after the seminar,” he said.

Throughout the weekend, dogs were taken through specific scenarios, referred to as problems, at different locations based on their area of training. Trailing dogs were taken to Ric’s Food Center in Rockford where they solved the problem of finding missing people.

Kent County SAR Handler Don Vanderkooi and his dog, Barron, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, were one pair solving problems at Ric’s Food Center. Barron was tasked with finding a volunteer that was hiding in the area.

After a brief moment of sniffing around, Barron picked up the scent of the volunteer who was hiding and led Vanderkooi to her hiding spot some 75 feet away.

Weather conditions Friday afternoon made for a bit of a difficult time for the trailing dogs as it was so windy, but what could have been seen as a complication was instead seen as an additional training opportunity as search and rescue situations happen in all types of weather.

Barron is not quite mission-ready but has been training for months to achieve that status.

Becoming mission-ready can take quite some time. According to Karr, it takes about two years for a dog to become mission-ready. Dogs need to be focused and willing to work in all conditions, Karr said, so while there are no breed specific requirements, not just any dog can become mission-ready.

“The key is to have a working dog with a high drive … to focus on the problem at hand and the ability to go until the handler stops it for whatever reason or the subject is located,” Karr said. “Labs are popular. We’ve got some shepherds and bloodhounds out there.”

According to Kate Dernocoeur, the medical safety coordinator and a public information officer for Kent County SAR, dogs have to work their way through four levels of training in order to become certified as mission-ready, and that’s after their handler is accepted to the K-9 team.

Volunteers start by attending K-9 training sessions in order to see if it’s something they’re really interested in. From there, they’re invited to attend an open house for volunteers to learn more. Applicants can then fill out an application, submit to a background check and have an interview with members of the team.

If accepted, volunteers are placed on a probationary status and assigned to a ground crew to help in search and rescue situations. Volunteers can be trained for a variety of positions, including as a flanker.

Dog handlers are accompanied by flankers in search situations that are there to make sure the handlers and the dogs stay safe. Handlers are to stay focused on their dog in search situations to look for indication they might have located a subject.

Air scent dogs are commonly trained to alert their handlers they found a subject in two ways: Either the dog locates the subject and runs back to their handler to take them to the subject or the dog will locate the subject and stay with them and bark or otherwise indicate their location for the handler.

The latter situation is commonly used in disaster situations where dogs might be looking for subjects among debris where it could be dangerous to get back to their handler or it might be difficult to find the subject again.

After the probationary period, volunteers can be assigned to the K-9 unit. If interested, those volunteers can apply to have their dog evaluated for acceptance into the training program as well. Older dogs are sometimes accepted but due to the long training period, younger dogs are ideal.

The weekend’s seminar was designed to touch on training for dogs at all levels from those who are just beginning their training to dogs that are mission-ready and who just need to be reconfirmed.

Dernocoeur said Thursday was largely spent evaluating the dogs participating in the seminar and Friday began the focus on skill development.

Kent County SAR runs completely on volunteers committed to helping others. They go out on calls at a moment’s notice and sometimes work long into the night looking for missing people not only in Kent County but in counties throughout Michigan.

Those interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities with the organization can visit www.kentcountysar.org.

“It’s really a lifestyle. It’s a lot of work. You have to have a lot of fitness to be able to follow a dog for four miles in the dark in a muddy, slippery cornfield at two in the morning with a pack on your back,” Dernocoeur said.