Montcalm Care Network recognizes community members at luncheon

— Daily News/Meghan Nelson

GREENVILLE — The Montcalm Care Network aims to create meaningful work to achieve meaningful lives from the entire community.

On Friday, they honored community members who are partnering with them to achieve that mission during the 4th annual Community Luncheon.

“Today, we celebrate the excellence of mental health and how we’re helping to take care of our community,” Executive Director Tammy Quillan said. “We’ve been doing that for 50 years, caring for the people of Montcalm County who have serious or persistent mental illnesses, those who have developmental disabilities and intellectual disabilities, those with serious and emotional disturbances and individuals who are struggling with addiction.”

The Montcalm Care Network seeks partners to help them ease individuals with mental illness or intellectual disabilities into the workforce.

According to Julianna Kozara, clinical director, those suffering from a mental illness recover faster when employment is involved in the recovery process, and people with intellectual disabilities

“Montcalm Care Network is engaged in a variety of different efforts to make this happen, but we aren’t doing that alone,” Kozara said.

The Montcalm Care Network has partnerships or is developing partnerships with businesses in the manufacturing, food service, maintenance, retail and health care industries.

Quillan and Kozara, along with additional Montcalm Care Network staff recognized the particular relationship they have with Greenville McDonald’s.

Eva Cairns is the area manager for McDonald’s in Greenville and offers three transitional positions for individuals suffering from a mental illness or intellectual disability. The employment is at an entry level and part time for nine months, but she has hired one person who was part of the partnership on a permanent basis.

“We like the opportunity to build those relationships with other organization because a lot of times it ties into other things we’re doing,” Cairns told The Daily News.

By providing transitional jobs, McDonald’s is giving individuals with mental illness or a disability a chance that other places may not.

“We’ve had some really good hires from (the partnership),” Cairns noted.

Cairns received the community excellence award for her partnership with Montcalm Care Network and the employment experience she has provided.

“I felt very honored. It was a little bit of a surprise,” she said.

State Sen. Judy Emmons also recognized Cairns for what she is doing.

“What a great difference for our small community (that you’re) really working to make a difference for all of us,” Emmons said.

During the luncheon, the Montcalm Care Network also recognized the partnership the organization has with Central Montcalm Public School, specifically working with Laura Ruggles, art teacher, and Nancy Gerry, health teacher, and students to talk about mental health.

Students were asked to create a poster which “portrayed a feeling of hope” and follow this year’s theme of growing health communities. Five student posters were recognized by the Montcalm Care Network and the community luncheon, and Mason Zimmerman won the contest and $50 for his portrait of a sun spreading warmth to flowers.

“This was a wonderful opportunity, not only in my health classes to be able to have Montcalm Care Network come in and validate and reinforce the importance of mental health, but also to point out how this impacts us on a local level,” Gerry said.