‘Once a Hornet, always a Hornet’

STANTON — Two by two, Central Montcalm High School seniors walked into the high school gymnasium anxiously awaiting the moment they could switch their tassels and officially become graduates.

On Sunday, 103 seniors closed the high school chapter of their life as they stepped into the world of adulthood.

“After 13 years of learning, hard work and dedication, the day has arrived where we prepare to leave these halls and embark on the great adventure of our own unique futures,” Salutatorian Sydney Wagner said during her speech.

Wagner recalled some of the challenges she and her classmates experienced in high school, such as having the statewide test change from the ACT to SAT, being the last class required to take two years of a foreign language and not being able to leave campus for lunch as seniors.

One of two valedictorians, Alisa Loew recollected the good times the class of 2017 has enjoyed, such as Central Montcalm athletic teams competing in playoffs and the progress the school band has made.

Co-valedictorian Jenna Switzer recognized the volleyball team for winning the 2016 Daily News Invitational and the softball team for being three-time conference champions.

“For my fellow graduates, all I have are three little words: We did it,” Loew said. “We are finally here at the goal we’ve been working toward for most of our entire lives, and it’s a surreal feeling.”

Wagner, Loew and Switzer thanked parents, teacher, principals and school staff who helped make graduation possible as well as for making an impact on their lives.

“We’ve been taught to stay on track,” Switzer said. “While the acronym TRACK has only officially been around for a few years, being teachable, responsible, accountable, committed and kind are things our teachers, principals and parents have instilled in us for the last 12 years. While all our lives are going to be extremely different, I’m sure that those five things well help us find success in our grown-up lives.”

High School Principal Marty James humored the students with a final “story time with Mr. James.”

He told the class the story of “The Touch of the Master’s Hand,” where a dusty, untuned violin becomes worth ten-fold when the master dusts off and tunes the instrument before demonstrating what it can do.

“Class of 2017, no matter where you find yourself in this story, don’t miss the emphasis. You have the potential to do great things,” James said. “Hopefully during your time here your strings have been tightened just a little bit. Whatever your circumstances are today, don’t stay there. Strive to be better tomorrow. Strive to reach that potential that is within each one of you.”

The graduates switched their tassels from the right side of their caps to the left and joyously left the high school gymnasium to “We’re All in this Together” from Disney’s “High School Musical.”

Although their lives will go in 103 different directions, as Switzer said, “once a Hornet, always a Hornet.”