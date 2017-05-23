Tri County Vikings one win away from share of CSAA title

LAKEVIEW — Tri County’s girls soccer team is now one win away from no worse than a share of the Central State Activities Association (CSAA) title.

The Vikings had no problems beating Lakeview Monday, winning 7-3 to go to 14-1 overall and 12-1 in the CSAA.

The win pleased Vikings coach Vic Matulis.

“We just played our game,” Matulis said. “We moved the ball very well. We don’t get caught up in the score and it’s pretty tough to put seven on Lakeview.”

Tri County opened the scoring in the 10th minute, as Aubrey Hearth scored off a feed from Allison Meyers.

Lakeview (8-7-1 overall, 7-7 CSAA) tied it in the 14th minute on a tough-angle shot from Amanda Larson that glanced in off goalkeeper Macey Matulis, only to see Kaitlyn Olson take the lead back just 30 seconds later.

Meyers got a goal of her own when she knocked in a corner kick from Aleah Nawrocki in the 21st minute, then Kelsey Geers scored off a Hearth Cross to make the score 4-1 Vikings.

The Wildcats got one back on a Cassandra Hogle shot off a Larson cross, but with 36 seconds left Savannah Wilson restored Tri County’s three-goal lead, scoring off another Nawrocki corner.

“They are a good team crashing the net,” Lakeview coach Chris Smith said of Tri County. “ They got I don’t know how many of their goals off crosses. That was our issue, not being able to stop them from crashing the net on their crosses, really. A couple mishan-dles and clears that didn’t happen and they were there to capitalize.”

Smith tried to rally the Wildcats.

“I tried to tell the team that, strategically, it wasn’t an easy fix,” he said. “It was really just more hustle at pretty much every position. We talked about ‘you’re going to have to outwork them.’ The soccer skill is there, but they seemed to be getting to the ball first or getting to the crosses.”

Jordan Hart got the score to 5-3 Tri County when Macey Matulis’ goal kick went right to her and she blew a shot past Matulis.

But Grace Miller finished the scoring with two goals four minutes apart. The first was off a rebound of a Nawrocki shot and the second was a simple unassisted goal in the 60th minute.

Vic Matulis said he liked getting scoring contributions from everywhere.

“ That’s every week, five, five, five” scorers,” he said. “We just played our game. We just started to roll. That’s how they respond the best, we just try to play our game. We don’t worry about who’s coming. If we can’t beat them with our game we don’t deserve to win.”

Lakeview goalkeeper Danielle Carpenter made four saves on 11 shots on goal. Macey Matulis made three saves on just six Wildcat shots.

Lakeview will play Reed City in its final regular-season game at home Wednesday, while the Vikings will face Fremont at home that same day.

If Tri County wins and Big Rapids loses to Grant Wednesday, the Vikings win the CSAA outright.