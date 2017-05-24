Central tops Reed City for third straight CSAA-Gold softball title

REED CITY — Central Montcalm’s softball team continues to pile up the Central State Activities Association (CSAA) Gold Division titles.

The Green Hornets won their third straight division title Friday when they beat Reed City 15-1 in six innings and 14-0 in five innings in Reed City.

“Every one of them is special,” Central coach Bruce Nicholson said. “For some of the girls, it’s their first. For the seniors, it’s their third. We really want to win the two games against Fremont to be undefeated in the conference for three years in a row. We had a good time (Friday night). It was fun.”

Mallory Morgan got the win in the first game, throwing a three- hitter while striking out 12 and walking one.

Nicholson’s daughter Courtnee was the big hitter, going 5-for-5 with a home run. Kenzie Rutz also had a home run and had three hits. Mallory Morgan, Mia Morgan and Bree Schultz had two each.

In game two Lily Doyle got the two-hit shutout, striking out six without a walk.

Nicholson had three hits as did Schultz and Mallory Morgan. Mia Morgan also had two home runs among her three hits.

Caitlin Ferguson and Emaleigh Taylor had two hits apiece.

Bruce Nicholson said his team is confident.

“I think there’s just a lot of confidence there and there’s a lot of experience,” he said. “ There’s just confidence. They’re calm. They don’t get rattled. They show up and work. They don’t change the way they play. That’s a fun team to coach. The leadership is focused.”

This is the third straight title specifically for the seniors like Rutz and Mallory Morgan.

“I think we’ve got to a point where they (Central) expect to win,” Nicholson said. “ It takes a while to build that. Once you do it’s automatic. There isn’t any nervousness from them.”

Nicholson said the titles start with good pitching.

“It starts in the circle,” he said. “Mal Morgan is a rock out there and Lily Doyle is awfully good herself. We know the score for the other team is not going to be very high. So if we scratch out a couple of runs we’ll win. Putting Courtnee (Nicholson) in the leadoff spot has helped. That’s the thing that has put us where we’re at. We’ve changed some things offensively. We’ve installed some small ball. It’s really making a difference. But it all starts with pitching.”

The Hornets still have one more league doubleheader to play in their quest to go undefeated in the CSAA-Gold for a third straight year. They have to host Fremont in a game that was scheduled for Wednesday but was pushed back to May 30 when neither team had to play a pre-district game that Tuesday.

“We’ve never seen them,” Nicholson said of the Packers. “ We don’t know much about them. They played some competitive games. If we pitch well — and this group has that kind of focus — if we can pitch and hit well we’ll be OK.”