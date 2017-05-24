Funeral Notices for May 24, 2017

Today

Rosemary Lee “Rosie” Doyle — 12:30 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Thursday

Harold William Johnson — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Barry A. Ridgeway Jr. — Celebration of life, 1 to 3 p.m., Greenville Moose Lodge. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Friday

Beverly Ann House — Visitation, 5 to 8 p.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Ethelyn “Jean” Throop — 4 p.m., Vestaburg Church of Christ. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale)

Saturday

Patricia N. Christensen — 1 p.m., Eagle Park Hall, Eagle. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Richard F. Ranney — 11 a.m., Forest Home Cemetery, Greenville. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Richard F. Ranney, 93

GREENVILLE — Richard F. Ranney, 93, of Greenville, died Feb. 28. Graveside funeral services with full military honors rendered by the Greenville American Legion Post 101 will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Forest Home Cemetery, Greenville. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.