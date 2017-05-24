Greenville school bond vote recount yields same results in Eureka Township

EUREKA TOWNSHIP — A recount of votes centered around alleged fraudulent activity regarding a school bond vote revealed no change Tuesday.

The Montcalm County Board of Canvassers oversaw a recount of votes of Eureka Township — one of seven precincts that voted — from the May 2 Greenville Public Schools bond vote. After 90 minutes of hand-counting, the results proved to be exactly the same — 415 “no” votes to 399 “yes” votes out of 820 votes casts in that township, with six votes listed as “non-countable.”

Districtwide, Greenville’s $52 million bond proposal failed by 69 votes — 1,764 “no” votes to 1,695 “yes” votes.”

Tuesday’s recount was carried out by Home Township Deputy Clerk Shelley Crosby and Home Township on-call election worker Jane Anderson Beach. They counted all 820 ballots, sorted each ballot into “yes” and “no” vote columns, and then proceeded to physically count the ballots aloud. The recount was supervised by Montcalm County Clerk Kristen Millard, who said she sought election officials from outside Eureka Township for the recount in an effort to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

The petition to perform the recount was filed by Greenville Public Schools Superintendent Linda Van Houten, who wrote in her filing, “We believe fraudulent activity has taken place and we have concerns about the conduct of the township clerk leading up to the district’s bond vote.”

Eureka Township Clerk Linda Ruwersma has come under fire for text messages she sent to what she says were “about six” people three days before the election. She is currently being investigated by the Michigan State Police (MSP) for alleged election fraud. MSP Det. Ed Doyle told The Daily News on Tuesday that his investigation into Ruwersma continues.

In one of her texts, Ruwersma identified herself as “township clerk” and reminded the individual to vote in the school bond vote — and encouraged them to vote “no.”

Van Houten oversaw Tuesday’s recount in person with her attorney, Jeff Soles. Once it concluded, she said she was pleased to see the recount showed no disparities from the original vote totals tallied the day of the election.

“We’re pleased that it came out the way that it did, that it was accurate,” Van Houten said.

Van Houten said the recall effort was also requested to assist in bringing forth more information in regards to the police investigation.

“I think the law enforcement wanted to at least have a spot check of the ballots, to make sure there wasn’t anything indicating (fraudulent activity),” Soles said on Van Houten’s behalf.

Ruwersma, who has denied any criminal wrongdoing, only citing a lack of judgment in her text message, said Tuesday’s recount results brought a “sense of comfort.”

“I just know that we try to do the best we can,” she said of herself and her election day staff. “I’m pleased with the results.”