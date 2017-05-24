Sanctuary cities issue on deck for Rep. Lower

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP— One of the more hot-button issues in Lansing this year has become the status of “sanctuary cities” in Michigan, and Rep. Jim Lower, R-Cedar Lake, finds himself at the center of the issue.

During Monday’s monthly Legislative Update meeting at Montcalm Community College, Lower updated his constituents on proposed legislation aimed at preventing municipalities from adopting sanctuary city ordinances.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January to crack down on sanctuary cities (defined as a municipality having policies designed to either not cooperate or limit interaction with federal immigration laws regarding detaining immigrants who are in the country illegally).

As chairman of the State House Local Government Committee, Lower will entertain two bills in committee today that aim to prohibit sanctuary cities. While there are no cities in Michigan that have adopted the status of being a sanctuary city, cities such as Detroit, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Lansing have been called “pro-immigration” or “welcoming cities” by some of their respective leaders.

On April 3, the Lansing City Council voted unanimously to declare Lansing a sanctuary city; however, just nine days later the council voted 5-2 to rescind that resolution. According to MLive, the council’s decision did not change Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero’s previous executive order, which includes a provision preventing Lansing police officers and city employees from asking about immigration status “except as required by federal or state statute or court decision.”

House Bill 4105, known as the “Local Government Sanctuary Policy Prohibition Act,” was introduced by Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township, in January, and aims to “prohibit local units of government from enacting or enforcing any law, ordinance, policy, or rule that limits local officials, officers, or employees from communicating or cooperating with appropriate federal officials concerning the immigration status of individuals.”

“My only concern was having municipalities enforce the existing laws,” Hornberger said when she introduced the bill.

House Bill 4105, known as the “County Sanctuary Policy Prohibition Act,” was introduced by Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, in March, and is essentially identical, but aimed at county government.

Opponents of the proposed legislation, such as Rep. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, have called the bill “a step backward.”

“I believe that our local jurisdictions should have the ability to do more to be welcoming and safe communities for all,” she said. “Police should be able to focus on stopping and solving crimes in our local communities, not checking immigration papers.”

Lower is in favor of the legislation and anticipates it will eventually make its way out of committee after testimony — with potential changes — and back to the House floor for a potential vote.

“What’s important to note is, we’re not taking away local control,” he said. “What we’re saying is you can’t violate the law. You have to cooperate with federal law enforcement officials.

“I’ve been working behind the scenes with members on both sides of the aisle trying to get to a place on the legislation where I felt comfortable with it, where I felt it was good policy and would actually solve the issue,” he continued. “I feel like that is where we are at.”

According to the language in the bills that will be reviewed today, a local unit of government shall not enact or enforce any law, ordinance, policy, or rule that limits or prohibits a peace officer or local official, officer, or employee from communicating or cooperating with appropriate federal officials concerning the immigration status of an individual in this state. Any law, ordinance, policy, or rule that violates this act is void and unenforceable.

The bills would also require that any municipality that may have enacted such ordinances must reach compliance with state law and disband the rule no later than 60 days after the legislation would become law.

If a municipality were to create such an ordinance after the 60-day period, action may be brought through circuit court or the attorney general.

If the municipality should be found to be in violation of the new law, the court could order an injunction restraining the municipality from enforcing the ordinance, order the county to amend or repeal the ordinance, or award damages, costs and reasonable attorney fees to the party challenging the ordinance.

The bills also state that if the court determines that an elected or appointed official of the county knowingly and willfully enacted or enforced an ordinance in violation of the act, then the court would impose a fine of no less than $2,500 or more than $7,500 against that elected or appointed official.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” Lower said. “The way it was introduced, revenue sharing was going to be pulled back (for municipalities as a penalty). That’s an option, but it wouldn’t necessarily solve the problem. I think this solves the problem and puts the burden of punishment on those who are making the decisions.”

Sen. Judy Emmons, R-Sheridan, was absent from Monday’s meeting. Speaking on her behalf, former representative Rick Outman said Emmons is a “supporter of immigration.”

“She, like many people in the United States, does support immigration,” Outman said. “Nobody is opposed to immigration, we are a nation founded on immigrants. But what she has trouble with, as so many Americans do, is illegal immigration. As a sovereign nation, we should have the right to patrol our borders.”