Belding senior to graduate after facing many challenges in home life

BELDING — Fred Russell hasn’t had an easy life.

He and his three younger brothers and older sister have had to contend with a difficult living situation most of their lives.

During his high school years, Fred moved for various reasons 10 different times.

Despite these difficulties, Fred will walk across the stage at Belding High School this evening to receive his diploma. He said he wouldn’t have been able to do that without the support and caring of his friends, his teachers and the people who have taken him in along the way.

Fred knew early on he wanted more for himself and for his siblings. He knew the only way he would be able to keep himself from following down that path he saw at home would be to get out of the house, so that’s what he did.

During his junior year, Fred moved out of his parents’ home and in with a friend. He said spending time with that family “showed him whatnormal is.”

He recently moved in with a family he met at Belding Bible Church, where he attends services. He believes that’s where he’s supposed to be now and that the relationship with God he’s developed by going to church has been a comfort to him.

Three of Fred’s siblings have also moved out of their parents’ home. His older sister now lives in Missouri. Two of his younger brothers live with their grandparents and attend schools in Greenville. His other younger brother lives in Ohio with their mother.

Fred says his freshman and sophomore years of high school were particularly difficult. He was trying to deal with his home life while also trying to work on his academics and stay involved with football, all while trying to handle emotions he didn’t feel he knew how to process.

During his junior year, and thanks to support from his friend’s family, Fred decided he wanted to clean up his act. To do that, he took credit recovery classes online so he could get caught up. He spent his free time studying as much as possible to make sure he’d graduate on time.

Mary Wilson, a guidance counselor at Belding High School, took a special interest in Fred during his freshman year. She knew Fred’s older sister and about the situation they were dealing with at home.

“He (used to) have a hard time talking about his family and talking about his hardships,” she said. “Through these four years, he learned how important it is to reach out to people, to have that support, to communicate about what’s going on with him and not to keep it bottled up. He has just shown tremendous growth.”

Wilson and Joe Schwander, the head coach for the Belding High School football team, are both proud of the strides Fred has made in the last two years.

Belding High School Principal Michael Ostrander is also proud of Fred as he’s watched him struggle through the years and eventually pull his way up.

“He wants to be successful. He doesn’t want to fall in the traps. He doesn’t want to fall into those predetermined ‘because of this circumstance, this is how you should end up,’” Ostrander said. “To see a kid persevere like that … I love the kid.”

Fred is unsure of what the future holds for him in the long run, but he’s received an offer from Cooper Mechanical which he plans to consider after graduation.

If you go …

This is the fourth in a series of stories showcasing local graduates and previewing upcoming commencement ceremonies.

What: Belding High School’s commencement ceremony

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Belding High School gymnasium