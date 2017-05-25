Greenville proposing $21 million in projects

GREENVILLE — With a “little extra money” in comparison to previous years, this city’s proposed Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget has come forward with some ambitious goals.

On Tuesday evening, the Greenville City Council met during a special meeting to review the proposed budget which expands out six years, although City Manager George Bosanic limited the presentation to the 2017-2018 fiscal year, as it applies to the upcoming fiscal year budget to be approved in June.

This year’s budget reveals a fund total of $21,262,200 — $5 million higher than the previous year — however, only $607,400 is budgeted from city funds. The remainder is sought through grant funding and private donations. The budget is expected to conclude with a healthy fund balance of $231,400

This year’s budget was funded through a millage leverage that generated $438,300. However, due to a cashing in of retirement funds that were previously invested but returning a low interest, this year’s budget was able to receive a boost.

Bosanic said those funds will be used to pay off a portion of the city’s retirement fund for five years, which will allow for an estimated transfer from the general fund into the CIP fund of $160,500 for five years.

As the CIP has regularly been subsidizing the city’s general fund for city operations at $150,000 per year, Bosanic said this new transfer will allow for additional capital improvements for several upcoming years.

“It’s an opportunity, that for five years, we’ll be able to relieve the general fund of what we would normally spend on retirement,” he said. “At this point, this fund has kind of taken its hits, like all other funds, over the years. We certainly wish we could have been purchasing more things to benefit our community, but this year we’ve got a little extra money to do that.”

Bosanic said after the five-year period, he believes the city will be in a healthy enough state that the $150,000 in subsidized funds from the CIP will no longer be needed.

In looking at projected improvements, the largest item is an expansion project at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, budgeted for $12 million.This item was on last year’s budget as well, and according to Bosanic, as it would be entirely grant funded, the city continues to anticipate the project in preparation of receiving funds each year.

“If opportunities do come available, maybe we can pull a trigger and bond for it ourselves,” he said of potential projects, not specific to the expansion project. “We’re trying to position ourselves so that if certain circumstances come about (grant funding), we’ll be ready to go.”

Another example of a repeat item was the replacement of the city’s Transit System building, which makes a second consecutive appearance, budgeted at $330,800.

According to Bosanic, last year, bids came in higher than expected, and the city returned to “square one” to ensure that costs would not exceed what the city was willing to budget.

“We were put behind the deadline because of that,” he said. “But that fund has been built back up, and we’re going to try to pull the trigger on that project this fall.”

The second-highest budgeted item is a high-strength sanitary sewer trunk line project, budgeted at $3 million.

According to Bosanic, the city was “invited” to apply for a grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration (USEDA) for that project, which is an indicator that the city is in good standing to receive the grant.

“It’s not a 100 percent guarantee, but it’s a good indicator,” he said.

According to Bosanic, a potential “large industrial development” would require a dedicated sewer to carry high strength waste from the area near the intersection of Fitzner Road and Dicastal Drive to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Bosanic pointed to food processing companies as an example of industrial companies that currently do not exist in the city’s industrial park, but with a new sewer line, could potentially call Greenville home.

“Food processors that are out there … if we have that available, we can put somebody in the industrial park and connect them to the pipe,” he said. “It makes our park that much more salable.”

Bosanic said the city anticipates that design will be complete this fall, with construction to begin in “early 2018” and last approximately six months.

The largest budget item not funded by a grant is a recreation land acquisition, which would come at a cost of $100,000 out of the CIP fund.

According to Bosanic, the property the city is looking at is north of Jackson’s Landing Park on M-57, “in the vicinity” of the now closed Old Mill Party Store is located.

“That property could very well be available to help us advance our recreation opportunities,” he said.

A total of $176,400 is budgeted for the Greenville Department of Public Safety through 11 separate items, which include in-car video systems, one new police patrol vehicle, a five-percent match for a new water tanker truck, and three sets of firefighter turnout gear.

The council took no action on the proposed budget but showed consensus that they were in favor of the expenditures.

“It’s nice to get some of this stuff done, stuff we’ve wanted to accomplish for several years, but we haven’t been able to do,” Mayor John Hoppough said.

“We’re working with a little more this year, I’m starting to feel better about that,” Bosanic said.