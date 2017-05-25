JUST IN: Former Greenville police chief pleads to health care fraud

STANTON — The former director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety pleaded today as charged to health care fraud.

Mark Reiss, 50, of Greenville, and his ex-wife Christine Reiss, 47, of Grand Haven, were both charged with the maximum four-year felony after allegations that Christine illegally remained on Mark’s health insurance plan with the city of Greenville with Mark’s knowledge after the couple divorced in 2014. The amount of the fraud is alleged to be between $113,000 and $130,000.

Christine was found guilty by a jury of health care fraud false claim, health care fraud concealing information and health care fraud false statement earlier this month in Kent County’s 17th Circuit Court. She was found not guilty on seven additional false claim charges.

Mark, who was scheduled to go to trial June 6, pleaded no contest Thursday in Montcalm County’s 8th Judicial Circuit Court. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing purposes. A no contest plea is typically entered due to possible civil liability.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled for Mark and there is no sentencing agreement, but he will not be sentenced until after Christine has completed her sentence, as they have two children together. Christine is scheduled for sentencing on June 22.

Mark, who was hired as Greenville’s public safety director in 2013, resigned this past February amid the allegations. The city has not yet filled the position. Deputy Director Dennis Magirl has been filling in as interim director.