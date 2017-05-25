Montabella, Carson City-Cyrstal see many shining moments in conference track championship

EDMORE — After competing in three events, one after the other, Maliena Sheehan stepped to the asphalt for her fourth — and her best — event, the long jump and ended it in tears.

After falling short on her first attempt, the Montabella senior, winded and feeling a little ill after competing in the high jump, hurdles and 4×200-meter relay at the Mid-State Athletics Conference track championships Wednesday, took a breath and then darted for the sand at the end of the running track, jumping 15 feet, 3 1/2 inches.

Though it wasn’t her personal best, it was enough to take first place and the conference title in the long jump, bringing her to tears of joy.

“It wasn’t my best. I was feeling a little ill, but it felt great to get that last one,” said Sheehan, who also finished first in the high jump (4-10) and in the 4×200 with Brynn Lobert, Gabby Dobbrastine and Eryn Raglin (1:55:71).

“She won her long jump on the last jump of the day, so that was pretty exciting for her,” Montabella coach Dan Gibson said. “That’s her event. She doesn’t lose that event, and she was losing until her final jump of 15-3. She had three events in a row at that point, so she was a little gassed going into that event.”

The MSAC championships were bigger than usual this year with the additions of Merrill and Breckenridge.

Overall in the girls division, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart finished first with 360 points, followed by Montabella (198), Breckenridge (180), Coleman (87), Vestaburg (82), Carson City-Crystal (76) and Merrill (67).

For the boys, Breckenridge finished first with 300 points, followed by Montabella with 188 points. Carson City-Crystal finished third with 176 points, followed by Coleman (120), Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (116), Vestaburg (114) and Merrill (28).

Montabella finished first in three events:

• 800-meter: Jordan Mawhirter (2:11)

• 4×400: David Gormley, Jacob Korte, A.J. Snyder and Mawhirter (3:44:55)

• Pole vault: Wyatt Sackett (10-6)

Gibson was quite pleased with how far Sackett has come in his events.

“Wyatt Sackett just picked up pole vault last year, and to be honest with you, he wasn’t that good last year,” Gibson said. “But he has worked as hard as anyone on the team and won a conference championship today and improved his pole vault by two feet. In the discus, he went from throwing in the 80s last year to throwing 115 today. So he’s done really well.”

Gibson also said Mawhirter raised some eyebrows, turning himself into a great middle-distance runner.

The Mustangs’ 4×400 team cruised to a conference title, beating second place Breckenridge by 14 seconds.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL

Eagles coach Grant Woodman wasn’t expecting any record-breaking performances at the meet, considering the timing of the team’s schedule, but, he said, he was pleased with his players’ efforts.

“Today is always a tough go because it’s three or four days after regionals. And you try and peak for regionals and then there’s always an inevitable let-down,” he said. “But everyone is running pretty well. Had a couple league champs on the guys’ side and a couple second and third team finishes. So that was good.”

Kaleb Barrett shined for the Eagles, getting a conference title in the 1,600-meter dash (4:52:66) and helping the 800-meter relay team that included Chase Wadle, Keaton DePue and Beau Hollinshead to a first place finish (9:19.50), 10 seconds ahead of second place Breckenridge.

Sophomore Daniel Smith earned a conference title in the shot put (48-4 3/4), followed closely by his brother, Jacob (45-3/4), who also finished second in the discus (124-5).

Woodman said he expected greatness out of Barrett and the Smith brothers, but he was quite impressed with the efforts of Beau Hollinshead, who finished third in the 400 dash (56.02), first in the 800 relay and fourth in the 400 relay.

“Beau is a dual sport kid, and he’s come out and done a great job,” Woodman said. “He narrowly missed making state finals.”

For the Eagles’ girls team, Haleigh Hubbell finished second in the discus (99-5).

“I expected her to do well in that event,” Eagles coach Grant Woodman said of Hubbell.

Woodman said he was surprised how well his younger players did.

“Our girls high jumpers, Sarah McCrackin and Allison Stevens, they were a nice surprise because they’re freshmen,” he said. “They did very well.”

McCrackin finished third in the high jump (4-8) and Stevens finished eighth (4-6).

Christina Schafer, who was a member of the Eagles’ 800 and 400 relay team and ran the 300 hurdles, also impressed Woodman.

“She’s a freshman, too,” he said, “and she’s done excellent with all of her events.”