Montabella’s second-year junior high equestrian team wins championship

BLANCHARD — In only its second year, the Montabella junior high equestrian team captured a team championship at the Isabella County Fairgrounds in Mount Pleasant.

The five-girl team of Taylor Harkness, Gracie Rasmussen, Meadow Cook, MaKayla Alzamora and Kaydenn Aggas competed against eight other schools and 22 riders in Michigan Interscholastic Horsemen’s Association’s (MIHA) District 17, Division B championships on May 14, which featured participants ranging from fifth to eighth grade.

Harkness, 14, finished in the top two for individual riders while Rasmussen, 14, finished in the top five.

The championship was a full-day event with as many as 18 class events in which riders earn points based on where they place within those events. The teams with the highest total points at the end were crowned champions in their respective district and division.

After several years on hiatus, Montabella’s club team was resurrected by head coach Carrie Harkness and Mike Rasmussen two years ago — with a high school team now in its third year— owing to their children being involved with horses and in horse shows through the 4-H Club.

“Last year, we were just learning the ropes,” Carrie said. “We have quite a few new riders and they’ve put in a lot of hard work, a lot of practice and time to become better. We also have experienced riders who wanted to compete.”

Much like last year, the junior high team merely looked to gain experience in the championship event. No one on the team, including the coaches, expected first place.

“I didn’t think I did very well because of all the other people in my class, that and I didn’t practice a lot,” Gracie said.

Her teammate, Taylor, was just as surprised.

“We were, like, in immediate shock. I had tears in my eyes grabbing the award,” Taylor chuckled. “For all of us, it was a bit shocking because we didn’t expect it. It was more of having fun and doing our thing.”

Mike, the team’s assistant coach, said he was barely paying attention when the announcement was made that Montabella finished first.

“This was just our second year so, honestly, we weren’t expecting a whole lot,” he said. “Then they said Montabella took first, and Carrie heard it first, and I was thinking I wasn’t sure what I heard. It capped off a long but great day.”

Since joining the club and getting the experience of championship competition last year, Taylor had extra motivation this year.

“I approached this year with a different perspective. I worked a lot more. I really wanted a championship title,” she said. “I started riding my horse every day to get to that goal. After the shock of winning, we got a sense of pride in it, as well, because all our hard work paid off. We really worked hard on it.”

Taylor and Meadow, who are eighth-graders, will have the opportunity to move up to the high school equestrian club team this summer as they’ll be considered freshman when the team begins practicing in June for upcoming meets.

At the high school level, through MIHA, competition to earn placement in districts is Aug. 26-27 and Sept 10. Junior high does not have regionals, only district championships, according to Carrie.

Regionals for the high school level takes place in October, with the top two teams in each division and in each district qualifying for regionals.

Both Montabella’s junior high and high school teams practice at Carrie’s home in Edmore, where she has seen first-hand how hard her riders have worked to improve.

“I would to tell you it was the awesome coaching (that won the championship), but really, it was the hard work of the riders, to not only be prepared themselves, but also preparing their horses,” Carrie said. “They really have put that time and energy into it.”

Taylor hopes the two clubs grow even more by next year.

“I really hope the club gets bigger. It’s really a big thing to be a part of,” she said. “I started riding horses when I was 6 and I thank my parents daily because it’s taught me about dedication toward what I want, and it’s taught me responsibility and work ethic. It’s a really good opportunity for kids to join.”