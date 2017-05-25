Montcalm County, former auditor enter tolling agreement

STANTON — The Montcalm County Board of Commissioners have approved a tolling agreement with its former auditing firm, which the county is considering suing.

The agreement, which was entered into on May 3, was part of the board’s consent agenda which was approved without comment during Monday evening’s meeting.

In a tolling agreement, both parties waive a right to claim that litigation should be dismissed due to the expiration of a statute of limitations, which would normally apply. A tolling agreement could mean both parties are having productive discussions and want to continue down that path without the ticking clock of a statute of limitations, or the agreement could mean both parties want more time to investigate. Either way, a tolling agreement gives both parties more time in lieu of a lawsuit being filed.

“Montcalm has concerns that Abraham & Gaffney PC may have been negligent and/or breached the terms of the parties’ retention agreement(s) in failing to advise, inform, disclose or identify to Montcalm and the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners issues, irregularities and possible errors contained within the financial statements, among other things,” the tolling agreement states.

“Abraham & Gaffney PC denies the above claims and affirmatively asserts all duties and legal obligations were met and that parties other than Abraham & Gaffney, to and including Montcalm County commissioners and controllers (former controller-administrator Chris Hyzer), along with those who provided information to Abraham & Gaffney, may have even negligent and/or breached various duties.

“Montcalm is contemplating commencing a proceeding and/or civil action against Abraham & Gaffney PC and perhaps others who identity will be disclosed during this period of this agreement … each party expressly covenants and agrees that it will not contend that there is no consideration for its covenants, promises and waivers in this agreement.”

Montcalm County cut ties with Abraham & Gaffney last year after it was brought to light that county expenses have overshot revenues by an average of $1.5 million per year since 2008.

Hyzer, who previously worked as a senior auditor for Abraham & Gaffney, was hired as Montcalm County’s controller-administrator in 2007. He resigned from that job in April 2016 to take a job as the finance director-treasurer for the city of Ionia.

Last August, commissioners hired Clark Hill for legal services, Rehmann Robson for accounting services and Municipal Financial Consultants Inc. (MFCI) to assist Clark Hill to investigate and sort out the county’s troubled financial situation. The county has paid nearly $400,000 to those firms over the past nine months. The ongoing legal costs are being paid out of the county’s previous delinquent tax revolving fund bond and a transfer of funds.

In April, the county hired a fourth firm — Amherst Consulting as accounting and auditing experts, per Clark Hill’s recommendation.

This past January, commissioners authorized Clark Hill to investigate and pursue potential claims against Abraham & Gaffney including but not limited to “negligence and professional malpractice.”

Borrowing resolution

Also during Monday evening’s meeting, commissioners approved a borrowing resolution not to exceed $3.6 million from 2016 delinquent property taxes, which is the anticipated amount of property taxes that are delinquent as of May 1. The borrowing resolution is a tool to help the county supplement its cash flow and general fund during the typically slow tax collection period from May through August, as even though the county made $1.7 million in budget cuts last autumn, the general fund is still short.

In a similar move last October, commissioners approved borrowing $2.5 million in anticipated delinquent taxes. Montcalm County Treasurer JoAnne Vukin made the final payment on the $2.5 million this week, so that bond is now paid off.