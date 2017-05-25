Stanton readying for Taste of Montcalm

STANTON — With less than a month to go before Stanton’s second annual Taste of Montcalm, the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is finalizing the details of the festival.

On Monday, the DDA approved not spending more than $2,265 on tents, signs, posters, programs, T-shirts and cornhole awards.

“If I need more, I can come back and ask you for some more money,” City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert said.

Pynaert thought the amounts the DDA voted not to exceed should be plenty to cover the costs, and DDA member Diane Lowell pointed out that Pynaert is “the queen of deals.”

Although the Taste of Montcalm is just around the corner, DDA Chairman James “Wojo” Wojtowicz wanted the DDA to focus on more than just the festival.

“Our job here is to make the downtown better,” Wojtowicz said. “We need to serve more than we need to worry about making a profit.”

Lowell pointed out that eventually the DDA should make money.

“It’s your community, it’s your county,” Wojtowicz said. “That’s where I’m trying to share that vision.”

Wojtowicz encouraged his fellow members to tie that vision into the Taste of Montcalm by asking for volunteers, sponsors and vendors and think outside of the box to find those people.

“You guys are going to come up to a lot of resistance,” he said. “But the same people that are naysayers are the people who don’t want to help out.”

Sponsors will be announced during the festival for donating to the Taste of Montcalm and vendors will have a chance to showcase what they can offer. Volunteers receive a free T-shirt, but Wojtowicz encourages volunteers to just come and be part of the community.

“Let’s get focused on getting more people involved, more business, more residents,” said DDA member Luke Hevel, echoing Wojtowicz.

The second annual Taste of Montcalm is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 24 at D. Hale Brake Park in Stanton. Several local restaurants will offer food samples and a beer tent will also be featured along with live music, bounce houses for children and a cornhole tournament.