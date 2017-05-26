Carson City preparing to celebrate sesquicentennial

CARSON CITY — A century and a half ago, settlers made their home on property in the southeast portion Montcalm County.

The year was 1867. President Andrew Johnson was overseeing reconstruction efforts as the nation recovered from the Civil War. Nebraska was admitted as the 37th state of the union and the United States purchased Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million (about 2 cents per acre). Laura Ingalls Wilder and Frank Lloyd Wright were born.

Thomas Scott and two of his nephews, John and Thomas LaDue, purchased the first lot of what would eventually become a village and then a city. Incorporating as Scott & LaDue, they built a sawmill in 1868 and a grist mill in 1870. Scott, who had visited Carson City, Nevada, during the gold rush, named his new property Carson City as his businesses flourished.

In 1887, Carson City incorporated as a village, with John Hallet as its first president. Residents voted to accept a city charter in 1960, becoming Montcalm County’s third home-rule city, with Louis Hogan as its first mayor.

Carson City celebrated its centennial in 1967 and is now preparing to mark its sesquicentennial.

An opening ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Carson City Hall in honor of the city’s 150th anniversary, as well as a lead-up to the city’s 45th annual Frontier Days taking place the first weekend of June. Mayor Bruce Tasker will read a proclamation and a Michigan Historical Society Milestone Award will be presented to the city. Representatives from the offices of U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar and 70th District Rep. Jim Lower are expected to attend with tributes for the city as well.

After the ceremony, the city’s noon whistle will sound at 6:30 p.m. to officially start the sesquicentennial celebration, followed by a local museum display inside City Hall. Locals are invited to attend to view historic memorabilia.

Frontier Days President Amy Tasker said as she and her colleagues were planning for this year’s Frontier Days, they decided it would be a natural fit to combine the festival with the sesquicentennial.

“Throughout this process, we have learned a great deal about our city’s past,” she said. “It has been fun listening to stories of the earlier days of Carson City. Growing up and living here in Carson City for almost my entire life, being able to have a part in this celebration is pretty special. I am excited to see what local residents will bring to show us and am ready to listen to the many stories they will bring.”

For more information about Tuesday’s sesquicentennial ceremony, Amy Tasker at (989) 330-3031 or email atasker@cmsinter.net.

Frontier Days highlights June 1-4

• The Frontier Days festival will get underway with the annual community picnic at 5 p.m. Thursday at Haradine Park. The family fun time will feature potato sack races at 5:30 p.m., a duck race down Fish Creek at 6 p.m. and live music.

• An outdoor movie will be shown after Friday evening’s balloon glow on the balloon launch field behind Carson City-Crystal High School. The featured film will be “The Secret Life of Pets,” a cartoon comedy adventure, and free popcorn will be available.

• Kids’ Health & Safety Day will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday on the launch field behind Carson City-Crystal High School, featuring many fun giveaways. The Law Enforcement Education Program (LEEP) will once again offer a free child safety program, which will provide parents with a CD featuring their child’s digital photograph, fingerprints, height, weight and other helpful information, which can be used by police and the Amber Alert system to help bring missing children home. Donohue & Donohue will provide information about keeping teeth healthy, while Sparrow Carson Hospital will host a teddy bear clinic to teach children about going to the doctor. The Carson City Fire Department, Carson City Police Department and Montcalm County Ambulance & Rescue will allow children to get a close-up look at life-saving equipment and a medical helicopter will be flying in to show off its traveling emergency room.

• The grand parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday with line-up at noon on Garfield Street. The parade will take a new route this year: Starting at The Laurels of Carson City and making its way down Second Street to First Street to Main Street and then continuing down Main Street to Harvey’s Milling Co., which will host a birthday party for Carson City at 2 p.m. featuring cake and barbershop music from the Mountain Town Singers.

Many other events will take place throughout the weekend as well, including hot air balloons, city-wide yard sales, car show, craft show, carnival and midway, petting zoo, scavenger hunt, Carson City-Crystal Area Schools’ inaugural Relay For Life event at the high school track and a beer tent at the American Legion.

Special sesquicentennial events

• A tour of Sparrow Carson Hospital from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

• A tour of Carson City Cemetery from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. Learn about the city’s most interesting headstones and mausoleums.

• A historical tour of Carson City in a horse-drawn wagon all day Saturday. The tour will highlight historically significant places, including where the first mayor lived and which house was first built.

• Hat making activity from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in front of City Hall.

• A period costume contest will be judged at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Harvey’s Milling Co. Costumes can be from any decade between 1867 and 2017. Adult and children categories are featured for men/boys and women/girls.

• A beard and mustache contest will be judged at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Cory’s Barber Shop. Categories include longest beard, best-groomed heart and craziest mustache.

• A steam engine demonstration will be 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Michigan One Credit Union. David Kemler of Stanton will feature his antique steam engine and agricultural practices from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Visit www.carsoncityfrontierdays.com for a complete schedule of events.