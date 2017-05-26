CC-C assistant gets another award

CARSON CITY — Carson City-Crystal assistant wrestling coach Trent Ward has another award to put on his mantle.

This new award is the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) assistant coach of the year for the state of Michigan. It was announced he won the award Thursday.

Ward was previously named the Division 4 assistant coach of the year by the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

“Essentially what we do is we have a system in process in each state,” NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer said. “There’s a committee that is led by an NWCA state chairman. He would spearhead the process in selecting the coach in the state of Michigan.”

Moyer said there were certain things the NWCA was looking for in nominees.

“What we’re looking for is we’re looking for coaches that their philosophies are in line with educational athletics,” he said. “They’re in it to help young people be in it as a result of their experience. It’s just kind of reputation and how their peers feel about them and their success over a period of time.”

Moyer noted Ward had a lot of competition for the award.

“Obviously Michigan is a very prominent high school wrestling state,” he said. “I think there is over 400 high school wrestling programs in Michigan If you figure there’s two assistant coaches per team, that’s 800 coaches. To make it through that it’s quite an honor.”

Ward’s head coach Kacy Datema, was happy to hear of the honor.

“It’s pretty impressive and he is certainly deserving of it,” he said. “ He’s certainly given a ton to wrestling to better the sport in general. He’s certainly one of the best coaches I’ve ever known. Certainly think he’s deserving of it.”

Datema called Ward “a phenomenal coach.”

“He’s been around for almost 20, 25 years I think,” he said. “He’s a home-grown guy. He’s invested in that wrestling program for decades. He’s got a ton of accolades in the sport of wresting as an individual and a coach. I don’t think I could do it without him. He’s certainly qualified to about any-thing in wrestling.”

Ward could not be reached for comment Thursday.