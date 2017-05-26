Flat River Academy students celebrate graduation

EUREKA TOWNSHIP — Graduating from high school is an indicator of great change in one’s life, and for the senior class of Flat River Academy, they are a testament of moving forward through positive change.

On Wednesday evening, the class of 20 students successfully earned the right to receive their high school diploma and effectively enter adulthood as the first official graduating class of Flat River Academy.

The school has been graduating seniors for 20 years, however, this past autumn, the school was renamed from Grattan Academy to Flat River Academy — a name chosen by some of the very seniors who graduated Wednesday. It was a rebranding effort made in a combination of a consolidation of the academy’s elementary school, as well as the students’ desire to create a new, unique identity.

“There is a universal truth now that we have to face, whether we want to or not, everything comes to an end,” co-salutatorian Caleb Dassinger said. “As much as we all have looked forward to this day, it will be hard parting ways with close friends. Although this is the end of high school, this is just the beginning of the rest of our lives, and the lessons we’ve learned here, we will be sure to carry through to rest of our lives.”

Dressed in all-black gowns, the class reflected on memories, both humorous and serious in nature and thanked the many friends, family and teachers who have helped them along the way.

“As we close this chapter in our life, the best advice we have to give to our fellow classmates comes from the great author Dr. Suess,” co-salutatorian Elise Kreiner said, following with a quote from Seuss: “‘You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own and you know what you know, and you are the one who’ll decide where to go.’”

In saying goodbye to the students she has grown to learn so much about over the years, keynote speaker and Assistant Principal Tammy Hansen asked that each student takes time to remember that Wednesday’s ceremony was about reflection, celebration and anticipation.

“I know that graduation is a major step in your life,” she said. “It is both exciting and yet scary to know that you are leaving the familiar walls of high school and preparing for the unknown. Graduates, as you look around this gymnasium, realize that you each have your own village standing behind you, supporting you, cheering you on, providing a strong arm to lean on and a shoulder to cry on and sometimes a shove to get you out the door.”

Hansen asked that students remember the bonds they established as students at Flat River Academy.

“When you reflect on your years in high school, as much as it saddens me, you won’t remember the stoichiometry and genetics that I taught you,” she said. “What you will remember are the relationships that were built and the emotions that went with them. While reading, writing and arithmetic were very important, especially to us teachers, that is not what you will think about when you remember your times at Flat River.”

Hansen asked the students not to take their 12 years of education for granted.

“As we celebrate this milestone with you, pause for a moment and realize how much progress you have made. Be proud of yourself. Celebrate your success and find humor in your failures. Don’t take yourself so seriously. Loosen up and everyone around you will loosen up. Have fun and always show enthusiasm. When all else fails, put on a costume and sing a silly song.”

Hansen encouraged students to pursue what they enjoy in life.

“My advice to you is to discover what you are passionate about and then find a way to make a living by doing that,” she said. “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

As each student proudly received their diploma, Principal Libby Kreiner asked them to stand one final time and congratulated them as alumni of Flat River Academy.

“Ladies and gentlemen, by the power vested in me by the Board of Directors and the State of Michigan, you may now move your tassel to the left,” she said.