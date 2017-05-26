Former Greenville police chief pleads to health care fraud

STANTON — The former director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety has pleaded as charged to health care fraud.

Mark Reiss, 50, of Greenville, and his ex-wife Christine Reiss, 47, of Grand Haven, were both charged with the maximum four-year felony after allegations that Christine illegally remained on Mark’s health insurance plan with the city of Greenville with Mark’s knowledge after the couple divorced in 2014. The amount of the fraud is between $113,000 and $130,000.

Christine was found guilty by a jury of health care fraud false claim, health care fraud concealing information and health care fraud false statement earlier this month in Kent County’s 17th Circuit Court. She was found not guilty on seven additional false claim charges.

Mark, who was scheduled to go to trial June 6, pleaded no contest Thursday in Montcalm County’s 8th Judicial Circuit Court. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing purposes. A no contest plea is typically entered due to possible civil liability.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled for Mark and there is no sentencing agreement, but he will not serve his sentence until after Christine has completed her sentence, as they have two children together. Christine is scheduled for sentencing on June 22.

Mark, who was hired as Greenville’s public safety director in 2013, resigned this past February amid the allegations. The city has not yet filled the position. Deputy Director Dennis Magirl has been filling in as interim director.

TIMELINE

Mark and Christine’s divorce was finalized Aug. 21, 2014, in Montcalm County’s 8th Judicial Circuit Court.

Admissions forms signed by Christine for Spectrum Health medical services in February 2015 and October 2015 show Christine was claiming she was still married. Additional records show the explanation of benefits forms for these medical services were mailed to Mark.

In May 2016, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan contacted the Michigan State Police regarding a health care fraud investigation involving Mark and Christine.

Mark told police he knew Christine was still on his health care insurance and he didn’t think that was unusual as he thought he was supposed to continue providing insurance for her as a dependent until she obtained her own insurance. Mark told police he and Christine had never had a discussion about her using his insurance after their divorce.

Tad Harz of Grand Haven was subpoenaed by the prosecution to testify as a reluctant witness. Harz dated Christine from March to June 2015. He testified he overheard two arguments between Mark and Christine in the spring of 2015 in which they were arguing about money. Harz testified that Mark told Christine she wasn’t supposed to be using his health insurance.

Greenville’s Deputy Finance Director Brenda Howell told police she was aware Mark and Christine had gotten divorced and that Mark had provided Howell with support documentation from Montcalm County Friend of the Court after the divorce was finalized that showed medical insurance coverage for the two Reiss children, but showed that Christine did not have her own medical insurance.

Howell told police she thought she had emailed the city’s Blue Cross Blue Shield representative after she received that document from Mark to ask to have Christine removed from Mark’s insurance, but Howell did not have a copy of that email.

However, Howell later testified in court in February that to her recollection Mark never told her his divorce was finalized or asked that his insurance be changed. In court, she said she did not remember the details of her previous conversation with police.

Mark had filled out a life insurance document for the city in May 2014, on which he checked his marital status box as “married,” but he wrote a note next to the box stating, “Filed for divorce Feb. 18, 2014.” Howell testified in court that the first time she saw that life insurance document was when it was published in The Daily News as part of a story.