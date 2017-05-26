Funeral Notices for May 26, 2017

Today

Irene Louise Barrus — Noon, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Beverly Ann House — Visitation, 5 to 8 p.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Lyle E. Jensen — 11 a.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Six Lakes.

Ethelyn “Jean” Throop — 4 p.m., Vestaburg Church of Christ. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale)

Saturday

Patricia N. Christensen — 1 p.m., Eagle Park Hall, Eagle. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Richard F. Ranney — 11 a.m., Forest Home Cemetery, Greenville. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Thursday

Jessica Danielle Bailey — 6 p.m, Impact Church, Lowell. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Jessica Danielle Bailey, 19

GREENVILLE — Jessica Danielle Bailey, 19, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Cedar Springs, died Monday. Funeral services will be 6 p.m. June 1 at Impact Church, Lowell. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, and from 4 to 5 p.m. June 1 at Impact Church. Private burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Greenville. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.