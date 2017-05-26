Stanton City Commission narrowly approves budget

STANTON — Third time was the charm for Stanton City Manger Elizabeth Pynaert and the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget she created and repeatedly revised.

Since April 25, Pynaert has been working with city commissioners to fine tune and perfect the budget that will carry the city through the next 12 months starting in July. On Tuesday, the budget was narrowly approved in a 3-2 vote.

“We can amend it (the budget),” Pynaert told commissioners. “Because of our charter, we have to have it adopted by this meeting, the second meeting in May. It would be my recommendation to adopt the budget, and we can make amendments as necessary after adoption.”

Commissioners still had questions and reservations about the budget, such as the $5,605 deficit in the general fund revenue and expenditures.

“I know you’re taking from the general fund, and it’s not going to be an every year thing,” Pynaert said. “In order to have the things the city needs, sometimes you’re going to have a deficit.”

In general fund revenue, the contribution from the general fund decreased from $167,475 to $140,000 at the request of commissioners. The Veterans Memorial Park project is slated to receive $130,000 of that money, and the remaining $10,000 will be used to cover expenses, such as applying for the Infrastructure Enhancement Capacity (ICE) Grant and paying Franz Mogdis to help with future grants.

“To put as revenue or contribution to revenue, if you’re doing it for parks, I can understand,” Commissioner Karl Yoder said. “That’s like a one-time big ticket item. Anything above that, I think should be figured into the budget according.”

Commissioner Jane Basom asked if there was a way to tighten up the budget to remove the $5,605 deficit.

Besides the park project, Mogdis and ICE grant, the city is spending money on capital outlay for the police department, Department of Public Works, city hall and cemetery.

“The capital improvements will help the city to operate more efficiently and effectively,” Pynaert explained.

For the police department, Pynaert budgeted $3,500 for capital outlay. The cost will cover a new desktop computer and squad car desktop computer. According to Pynaert, the city has spent $1,000 on IT for the two computers. The police department is also due for new ammo, which is switched out every three years.

The DPW has $7,000 budgeted in capital outlay to purchase a MIG welder, backhoe tires and a desktop computer, which DPW Director Jamie Blum said shuts down several times a day.

“These aren’t wish list items,” he continued. “These are things we need.”

For City Hall, Pynaert budgeted $3,000 to pay for a fireproof and waterproof filing cabinet as well as a new copy machine.

“The filing cabinet is being proactive. If any natural disaster should occur, … the city still has access to its records,” Pynaert explained. “The copier is a necessity. We are currently paying 88 cents per copy.”

In the cemetery capital outlay, Pynaert budgeted $25,000 to complete the cemetery overlay, which is a project commissioners approved last year as part of the 2017-2018 capital improvement plan.

Another deficit in the budget was $34,873 in the water fund to account for the water tower maintenance ($9,600) and well pump rehab ($25,273).

“This is a deficit. We can’t have a deficit,” Commissioner Charles Miel pointed out.

Pynaert explained the negative balance shown on the budget meant the city wouldn’t be adding water to the water fund, but instead would have to withdraw from it. However, she said after the city makes the bond payment and principal payment in June, there should be some excess in the budget, which could help offset the upcoming deficit.

Despite commissioners’ qualms, Basom made a motion to adopt the budget for the 2017-2018 budget, and it passed 3-2 with Yoder and Commissioner Krista Johnson opposed and Commissioner John Seaman absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

“I will never vote for a deficit budget. I will not vote for something that’s over the budget for the park,” Yoder said. “I’m distressed that we’re going into a deficit mode again, and I can’t support it.”

“If we think spending like our own paycheck at home, you can’t operate year by year running deficits,” Johnson said. “You have to balance your budget so you’re not constantly depleting your funds.”