Belding High School graduates 135 seniors

BELDING — The last class of the Belding Redskins graduated during a Thursday evening ceremony.

Excited parents and family members packed into the gymnasium at Belding High School to celebrate the 135 high school students and one adult education student.

Superintendent Brent Noskey welcomed family members, reflected on his first year as superintendent for Belding Area Schools and offered some advice to the graduates. He told the audience about the moment he realized being in Belding was the right choice for him.

“After I was offered position of superintendent in April of last year, I would often come up to Belding to try to get to know people,” he recalled. “I’m often kidded by some that I was a bit of a stalker as I would sit in McDonald’s and approach people to introduce myself.”

On one such night, Noskey said he met Bobby Jakeway and Anthony Baltruczak, who’s “commonly known as Ant.”

They were coming from a baseball practice, Noskey said, and he introduced himself. They started talking and it was after that conversation, he said, that he knew he was supposed to be in Belding.

“I’m very happy for the future endeavors that lie in wait for each of them (the graduates),” he said. “I’m also filled with sadness as we have to say goodbye after only being here one year.”

Noskey told the graduates he hoped they would pursue happiness in their lives in whatever way they can. He cautioned success and happiness is not measured by amounts of money or material possessions.

Summa cum laude graduate Cassidy Zuver said the Class of 2017 has seen many changes, including being the first class to be able to take advantage of the new facilities at the high school throughout their whole four years walking its halls, dealing with a new cell phone policy, having a new principal and superintendent and being the last class to be called the Redskins.

“Being in the middle of all of those changes has improved our ability to adapt and has also proved that different does not have to be bad,” she said. “Regardless of the change, we handled each situation with class and also served as role models while paving the way for the classes to come after us.”

Judge Suzanne Hoseth-Kreeger, who graduated from Belding High School in 1981, was the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award. She asked graduates a question she hoped they would be asking themselves in the years to come: “Was this life experience what you hoped it would be?”

“Socrates stated the unexamined life is not worth living and Aristotle goes on to say the unplanned life is not worth living,” she said.

She asked graduates to ponder what success looks like to them, what their virtues are, how they will deal with the difficulties in life, and, again, if they will look back on their lives and be proud of their accomplishments.

“Life is a journey, a connected series of choices where you, and in reality, the ones you love will benefit from the wise choices you make or suffer the consequences of your poor choices,” she said. “Learning to intentionally live life on life’s terms, one day at a time, is no small task because life isn’t always fair. Your preparation is critical.”

Faculty speaker Ed Albert was chosen via popular vote by students in the high school, a new tradition for choosing speakers at future graduations.

“For the last time (Class of 2017), please put your cell phones away. Any phones that are out will be confiscated, and you will be able to pick them up when the ceremony is over,” he said.

Albert had the audience chuckling as he recalled his own time at Belding High School. He graduated in 1981. To show his status as an alumnus, he pulled his varsity letter jacket out from under the podium and put it on, noting, “These coats shrink over time.”

Albert told students he had eight points he wanted to drive home for them: Learn from their surroundings, set a good example, do the right thing, do what you love, be intentional, set goals, deal with challenges and be optimistic.

“You will have many successes and failures, but make sure you learn from them. You will gain wisdom when you evaluate why you were successful or why you failed, and then possibly change your course of action next time you face a similar challenge,” he said. “Enjoy your lives and give great effort in all you do.”

Once the diplomas were passed out, High School Principal Michael Ostrander asked graduates to move their tassels to the other side, thus signifying their graduation from Belding and their next step into the futures.