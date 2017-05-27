Funeral Notices for Saturday, May 27, 2017
Today
Patricia N. Christensen — 1 p.m., Eagle Park Hall, Eagle. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)
Richard F. Ranney — 11 a.m., Forest Home Cemetery, Greenville. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)
Thursday
Jessica Danielle Bailey — 6 p.m, Impact Church, Lowell. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)
Adair Simmons, 96
BELDING — Adair Simmons, 96, formerly of Belding, died Friday. A complete obituary and funeral arrangements will be published later. Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, has been entrusted with arrangements, www.jffh.com.
