Montcalm Habitat relocates 3 houses donated by Spectrum Health

GREENVILLE — Residents of this community were treated to one of the more unique “parade of homes” in recent memory on Thursday.

At 9 a.m., two homes on Marvel Drive were transported throughout town via semi trucks, guided by a police and fire escort and accompanied by utility and public works employees as they traversed down several city streets.

After about an hour and a half, the homes were successfully moved to new locations on the corner of W. Coffren and N. Lincoln Streets — having traveled a total distance of two and a half miles. The homes were two of three in total that will be relocated this month, as they were donated by Spectrum Health United Hospital to Montcalm County Habitat for Humanity.

“What happened (Thursday) could only be the result of a real team of individuals,” said Executive Director at Montcalm Habitat Dave Mendrea. “We’ve had about 90 days to really make plans for this, and to see everything come together, it was very gratifying to see how everybody worked together on this project. It was a great feeling.”

The move came in advance of the hospital’s road-relocation and parking expansion project, which is likely to occur later this summer as Marvel Drive, from Oak Street to Judd Street, will be moved 115 feet to the east to provide adjacent expansion property for the hospital.

For Habitat, the donation of the homes, of which there were six in total — three to be relocated and five to be salvaged and then demolished — was a gift that the non-profit housing organization was eager to accept.

“This is a big project for us,” Mendrea said. “In August of last year we were all set to break ground on our 20th home on South St. in Greenville when Ryan Johnson, controller for Spectrum United and Kelsey Hospitals, called with an offer that changed everything — eight houses and a two-year window of opportunity.”

Mendrea said plans were accelerated in March when Habitat learned the house-moving portion of the project needed to be completed by June 1, as the street location was requested by Greenville Public Schools to occur this summer between school sessions at nearby Baldwin Heights Elementary School.

The two houses moved Thursday were located to property that Habitat purchase from the city of Greenville, and Habitat will now partner with two pre-selected partner families to renovate the houses. According to Mendrea, the houses will be sold to the families on affordable, interest-free mortgages.

The third house will be moved to South Street on June 1, where it will eventually be remodeled and sold as a fundraiser to help pay for the completion of the Coffren and Lincoln streets houses.

Mendrea said the relocation of the homes was made possible by individual donations, fundraising events, corporate grants, proceeds from the Habitat ReStore and mortgage payments from Habitat’s existing mortgages. AT&T and Charter Cable agreed to donate all of their work on the project free of charge.

Johnson said the opportunity to work with both the city and Habitat proved to be a fruitful endeavor for all parties involved.

“The partnership between United Hospital, Habitat for Humanity and the city of Greenville is a great example of how a community can work together. The community is able to have three new families with homes in our city through the Habitat for Humanity program,” he said. “Habitat is able to gain a significant amount of materials for their ReStore, United Hospital is able to gain a larger piece of contiguous property for future planning and the city will be able to fix several safety concerns around Baldwin Heights Elementary School and the hospital.”

According to Michael Adams, project manager for Montcalm Habitat, the relocation of homes and salvage of interior items will go a long way in making a difference.

“Just saving the three homes will keep over 100 tons of building waste out of the local landfill, not to mention the material salvaged and resold in the ReStore,” he said.

Mendrea was impressed that so many entities could come together in such a short time frame to complete the project.

“Ryan Johnson at the hospital has been so supportive, and Doug Hinken, the city engineer, helped us tremendously in obtaining the new site, which had to be rezoned to residential,” he said. “And we absolutely could not have done this without Michael Adams and our number one construction volunteer, Ken Bloom. These two guys have been working at the job site 12 hour days, seven days a week for the past month getting everything ready for the movers.”

Mendrea said ReStore Manager Alex Hamman orchestrated the salvaging of the homes that were not moved along with more than 30 volunteers.

“We had 14 volunteers working in the back of the ReStore processing the items gleaned from the houses,” he said. “They put in over 1,000 volunteer hours per quarter.”