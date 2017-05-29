Brian Zdanowski enjoys 19 years at Greenville, 27 as athletic director overall

GREENVILLE — It is common for high school athletic directors to bounce from one job to the next in their careers; however, Brian Zdanowski has been with Greenville Public Schools for 19 years and he’s still enjoying where he’s at.

Zdanowski was recently recognized by the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association for his 25-plus years of service during the organization’s annual banquet in Traverse City.

Zdanowski spent seven years as the athletic director in Onaway and one year at Bullock Creek High School before coming to Greenville.

“I remember my first year here (in 1998). We were just finishing up a construction bond project of the north gymnasium,” Zdanowski said. “It was completed that year. We even hosted a district game. We still had to get a scoreboard up and some other things but the seniors wanted to get one game in there before they graduated.”

Since then, Zdanowski has also been a key part in two other bond projects for the school, the upgrade of several fields, for baseball, softball and tennis and, most recently, the Yellow Jackets’ new football field, Legacy Field.

The reason why Zdanowski hasn’t moved on to any bigger jobs may be the fact he feels right at home in a community with a great school.

“This is a unique place to be because we’re a class A school but in a rural area,” he said. “We are a bigger school but we still have that small town feel.”

Zdanowski is proud to say the school has been a great outreach to the community with using its many facilities.

He was instrumental in getting Greenville into the Ottawa-Kent Conference, according to Greenville High School Assistant Principal Todd Oatley, who has worked with Zdanowski since Day 1.

Oatley also credits Zdanowski for providing the facilities and hosting others, which, he says, has made Zdanowski one of the best high school athletic directors in the state.

“Hospitality is a big thing with him. One thing I can say about Brian is that he’s very popular among his colleagues around the state,” Oatley said. “Greenville is a great district site because we’re known for our hospitality and that’s all because of Brian. “I’ve had colleagues come through Greenville and one of the first things they say is, ‘Wow, you guys put on a good tournament.’”

Oatley said Zdanowski’s attention to detail in building Legacy Field, with installing game clocks in the locker rooms and equipping referees with wireless microphones, for example, added to an already impressive stadium.

“We’re very fortunate we’ve kept him here. He’s had other opportunities, but he’s been a really good fit for Greenville schools and its community.”