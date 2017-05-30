Latest phase of Belding’s war memorial dedicated Monday

BELDING — Kathy Fries-Wilson was 12 years old when her brother, Daniel, was killed in Vietnam.

She well remembers the day she heard the tragic news — Oct. 22, 1970 — when an ominous green Army vehicle pulled up to her parents’ home in Greenville. The soldiers within it stepped to the porch, knocked on the door, and delivered the news of Daniel’s death to their mother, Abbie.

Together, the soldiers and Abbie went to Federal-Mogul, where Abbie’s husband, Ernie, worked. As a family, they went to collect Kathy at the then Greenville Junior High School, telling her the tragic news.

“The military escort swept us, a family in shock and disbelief, away from the steps of the school,” she said in a letter. “I saw my parents age 10 years before my eyes in that single afternoon.”

Kathy’s family was one of 12 families in the Greenville and Belding area to have lost loved ones during the Vietnam War.

On Monday, Kathy got the chance to see her brother’s name and picture on a pillar thanks to the work of Denny Craycraft and the committee of people working together to finish a war memorial in downtown Belding.

As part of the memorial, seven pillars have been constructed for each of the five soldiers from Belding who died in Vietnam and for two Greenville soldiers who died in Vietnam. There are five more pillars waiting to be constructed, but funds have been an issue. Each pillar costs approximately $3,500 to construct.

Thanks to recent publicity, more and more people are learning of the project and are donating to the cause. Craycraft said the cause has recently seen an upswing in donations, including a $10,000 donation from the Korson family in Greenville.

It is Kathy’s hope that people will hear of the need for more funds to finish the pillars that will honor the Greenville soldiers who died and be moved to donate to the cause.

“I’m proud of the work Denny has done and that the community has opened their hearts and wallets to make it happen,” she said. “There needs to be an effort to raise the funds so each of the soldiers from Greenville are represented.”

Craycraft was presented with a check from the Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 4321 in Greenville in the amount of $1,377.50 to help fund the remainder of the memorial.

“We’re just happy to donate back to this community,” said Bob Connors, a member of the Greenville chapter.

More than 100 people turned out to see the unveiling of the two new pillars and the new piece to the wall, which now has the names of each of the Michigan soldiers who died in Vietnam etched into it. Some of the attendees were familiar faces for Kathy, who attended the event with her husband, Buz.

Kathy has hoped since she was 12 years old to be able to find soldiers who served alongside Daniel and could give her some closure about his time overseas, how he lived and how he died.

Modern technological advances and the advent of social media networks gave Kathy the chance to put her message out there. Just a few months ago, Kathy’s search for closure became a reality.

Gary Tipton, a member of the First Cavalry Division and an airmobile soldier, saw Kathy’s call for information and reached out to her. Gary and Daniel served together, so Gary was able to flesh out more details of what took place on Oct. 19, 1970, in Vietnam.

“I’m grateful for Gary’s service and the true friendship and camaraderie that he showed my brother until the very end,” Kathy wrote in a letter.

Even more recently, Kathy found a medic who served with Daniel who was able to give his detailed account of the events which led to Daniel’s death.

“I spent about two and a half hours on the telephone with him. It was a really moving experience,” she said. “The last message I had from him said it took a 47-year-old burden off his shoulders from him being able to talk.”

Kathy said it’s been a therapeutic experience for her to hear the details of what happened to Daniel and she thinks it’s been therapeutic for the veterans she’s spoken to as well, as they said they hadn’t really talked about their wartime experiences in the past.

“It’s so good to actually put the sights and sounds … and emotion to the story,” she said.