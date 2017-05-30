Sarah Korte takes over rebuilding Mustangs girls basketball team

BLANCHARD — The Montabella girls basketball team is getting a new coach, however, one that is already familiar with the team and vice versa.

Sarah Korte, who was the Mustangs junior varsity girls basketball coach for two-and-a-half years prior to last year, has filled the varsity head coaching position vacated by Terry Larsen, who stepped down last season after six years at the helm.

Korte, 26, a 2008 Montabella graduate, is looking forward to being reunited with players she has coached through the junior varsity level.

“That was my primary reason. The current girls that are now seniors were my last group of sophomores,” Korte said. “It’s a great opportunity to not only be with them, but the program is at a turning point, so it is a great opportunity for me to work from the ground up.”

Montabella Athletic Director Marty Weese and his hiring committee were well pleased with naming Korte the new coach.

“Sarah stood out with her experience in coaching and her connection to the program,” Weese said. “Our interview committee felt she would be a perfect fit for the program going forward. I am excited to have her lead the entire program.”

Korte, who is originally from the Lansing area but has lived in the Blanchard area for the last 15 years, has been involved with the J.V. team for the past five year, taking off last year, though, to focus on her career as an elementary special education teacher at Central Montcalm.

“I stopped coaching last year because I was starting my master’s degree, a new job and I wanted to get resettled,” she said.

Korte is anxious to get more involved with the younger basketball players at Montabella, as well, to have a unison system from as young as third grade all the way up to varsity. Montabella has a travel league for student-athletes from third to fifth grade and also has a middle school team.

“I’m ready to get started. We do clinics through the summer and into the school year,” Korte said.

As for the varsity team, after clinching a district title in Larsen’s last season, the Mustangs graduated a lot of talent, experience and leadership in Madi Cutler, Lexi McQueen and sisters Hanna and Kendra Stockwell.

But Korte has high expectations for those returning and the junior varsity players who graduate to varsity this season.

“I personally have high expectations for them, since working with them before,” Korte said. “Returning players will be a huge plus for us. They are a hard working group of girls and they’re looking forward to it. They’re pretty excited.”

With Kayla McQueen, Lauryn Wisner and Zoe Helmer, along with Ariah Chaney, Allysa Babcock and Eryn Raglin returning to the team, Korte sees potential for the Mustangs to build on their success from last year.

“We should have a pretty decent year I think with the work we will put into it to follow up what they did last year,” she said. “We did lose a lot over this year. They were a big presence and that is a big hit. But these girls that are returning, it makes for a heavily-sided senior team. They got that experience we need.”

Korte said her style and standards of coaching is much like her predecessor, however, she plans to focus on being a more fast-paced team this year.

“We’re going to have to be,” Korte said, referring to the small-sized players she will have. “But I like to play that way, anyway.”

The team will begin summer clinics in July.