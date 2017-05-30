Vets, students place flags at Lakeview Cemetery

LAKEVIEW — Eighth- and ninth-grade history club students from Lakeview High School started their Memorial Day Celebration before school was out on Friday.

The students along with eighth-grade history teacher James Perkins, ninth-grade history teacher Jen Rasmussen, Village Manager Shay Gallagher and a group of veterans from VFW Hough-Pontius Post No. 3701 set out to replace tattered flags alongside the headstones of veterans buried in Lakeview Cemetery.

“(It’s important) for the students to have the recognition of the tremendous honor and service that our veterans have provided over the course of the years,” Rasmussen said. “And to have them become involved in part of the process, they just begin to understand the honor that should be attributed to our veterans.”

Although the day was warm and the students were on the brink of a three-day weekend, Perkins noted how they conducted themselves in a somber manner.

“The students are very respectful. A lot of these kids love history,” Perkins said. “It’s a very solemn event, and we discussed that with them.”

Overall, around 380 new flags were replaced tattered ones throughout the cemetery, and some veterans’ graves received flags who had been looked over before.

Previously, the Boy Scouts assisted the VFW in placing the flags, but Post Commander Stacey Roberts wanted to switch it up this year and have some older students help figure out how many veterans were buried in the cemetery.

Gallagher said on the village end, it’s a project they’re working on as well.

“At the village, we’re trying to build a little bit of a database so people can check and look and let us know if they see a name that needs to be marked as a veteran,” he said.

Besides representing the village of Lakeview, Gallagher said he enjoyed the time spent in the cemetery with students and veterans because of his familial ties to the military. His brother served two tours in Iraq, and his great-uncle survived the Pearl Harbor bombing.

On top of the placing the flags, the VFW and Lakeview High School also enjoyed a flag-raising ceremony at Lakeview Terrace and a luncheon with Dan Willison and his leadership class.

For VFW Post Commander Stacey Roberts, interactions like Friday’s are another way the recently revamped VFW is trying to connect with the schools and be more visible in the community.

“One of the first things I did when I took over as commander was contacted some of the teachers in the Lakeview school district,” Roberts said. “These students are our next generation of military service members. It is important to be available to them for questions about our experiences in the military and to also show them that we support each other long after.”

Gallagher pointed out that having students involved in projects like the placing flags around the cemetery will help the tradition live on through the generations to come.

“Our lives get hectic with school and work and relationships,” Roberts said. “It’s nice to have a moment to really remind us that freedom is not free.”