2 local Chemical Bank branches are closing

Chemical Bank is closing 16 locations in Michigan, and two of those locations are in Montcalm County.

According to Chemical Bank Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing John Hatfield, the Crystal Township and Sheridan bank branches — two of seven in the county — will close on Aug. 25.

Chemical Bank President and CEO David Ramaker originally announced the closings without citing specific branch locations in April, pointing to “an initiative to increase efficiency and adapt to evolving customer needs.” Hatfield confirmed those conditions applied directly to the Crystal and Sheridan locations.

“We notified customers of those branches in a letter last week,” he said. “Generally speaking, consumer banking habits continue to trend to online and mobile. Customer banking services (are being completed) without having to visit a branch. The need to have multiple locations within close proximately is no longer as important as it once was.”

Hatfield said customers of the Crystal branch will be consolidated to the Carson City branch, located approximately nine miles southeast. Customers of the Sheridan branch will be consolidated to the Stanton branch, approximately six miles north.

“Customers still have access to services that are delivered through the new branches, in addition to our whole footprint, they also have access to internet and mobile banking, our call center and ATM network,” Hatfield said.

In regards to employees at both locations, Hatfield said the company is working on an “individual basis” with each person.

“We’re working with employees on an individual basis on their specific situations,” he said. “And we’re trying to place as many employees as possible into open positions.

Hatfield said customers were notified in a letter sent out by the bank last week, but word had spread early per a discussion at the May 10 Crystal Township Board meeting. During public comment, residents brought forth concerns about the bank closing, as several business owners had said they had been told in person by bank employees that the Crystal branch was closing.

“What is going to happen within this community when Chemical Bank is gone?” Crystal Township resident Kim Morgan asked.

Her concern was echoed by others, such as Roger Martin, who is planning to open a new business, Crystal Lake ATV and Marine, in the former Lg’s Restaurant on S. Main Street.

“I’ve got a whole bunch of money invested in Chemical Bank right now. The reason I went to Chemical Bank is because I can do my banking here in town,” Martin said. “If it wasn’t for that, I probably would have went somewhere else and got better rates.”

Martin requested that the Crystal Township Board and Crystal Downtown Development Authority spearhead an effort to attempt to keep the bank in the community.

“Is there a way that as a community, or as a township board, that we can show them that we need this bank here in town?” Martin asked. “We need this bank here in town.”

Township Trustee George Bahm said he wasn’t opposed to potentially reaching out to another bank for township banking needs once the Chemical Bank location closes.

“If they move to Carson City, we don’t need to stay with Chemical Bank,” he said. “If there’s no bank here, what stops us from using a different bank like Sidney State Bank?

Trustee Curt McCracken said the township needs to first put a priority on reaching out to Chemical Bank and express a desire for them to stay.

“I think it’s best to write a letter first, and save the bank we’ve got,” he said.

Supervisor Chris Johnston said he plans to speak with bank officials personally.

“I’m going to go and sit down and talk with them. I want to talk face-to-face, myself,” he said.